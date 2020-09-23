From blueberries to buttons, strawberries, and mud, along with one cool cat’s help, several students took part in a sensory learning activity Wednesday afternoon at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative.
The fictional character Pete the Cat and teachers Madalyn Cramer and Angie Camirand helped the afternoon Blue Team students as they learned about their senses in a creative learning activity.
According to Cramer, several students in the class have sensory processing delays.
“This activity exposes those students to different textures in a fun way,” Cramer said via email Wednesday. “We will be touching, smelling and looking at the various things that Pete the Cat steps in the book, ‘I Love my White Shoes.’”
In the story, Pete steps in blueberries, strawberries, mud, and water. The students didn’t step in the items, but they did spend part of their afternoon in a true hands-on activity as they held and then mashed the berries and squeezed the mud. Then they made handprint pictures to study the colors of the items and how they changed as the item’s textures changed.
Other students in the class were busy painting pictures of white shoes. Some spent their time making button bracelets.
“We have read two Pete the Cat books this week: ‘Love My White Shoes’ and ‘Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons,’” Cramer said. “The kids really enjoyed reading these books last week, so we ran with it and created activities to go with the books.”
Pete the Cat is always a favorite at the Co-op, according to Cramer. With decorations and Pete the Cat dolls in the classroom, the students have learned several lessons from Pete this year.
The students have done several Pete activities, but this was a first with using real fruit and mud.
Cramer said with a smile Wednesday, “He is one awesome cat! His laid back ‘It’s all good’ type attitude is repeated several times throughout our day, although sometimes that’s easier said than done.”
