Editor’s note: The Democrat will be publishing articles about Pettis County’s school districts and their plans for the 2020-21 school year in upcoming editions.
As with many school districts across Pettis and surrounding counties, the students and staff in the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District are looking forward to a return to school.
Although plans have been discussed and researched for months following the closure of schools in mid-March by order of Gov. Mike Parson, the district’s re-entry plan is subject to change, according to Superintendent Amy Fagg.
“We are planning on beginning, as scheduled, in person on Tuesday, Aug. 25,” Fagg explained via email Wednesday. “We are very excited to see our students and employees back in the buildings.
“We have few enough students that social distancing is very achievable for us, so it will be observed, allowing us to comply with the Pettis County Health Emergency Rule,” Fagg continued. “We are being creative in seating arrangements and structuring our day to maximize social distancing.”
The Pettis County Health Center rule requires face masks when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained. The Pettis County R-V Board of Education will review this rule and any rule changes that occur during the Aug. 20 board meeting.
Fagg noted approximately 75 individuals attended the district’s Aug. 4 Board of Education meeting to provide input for the board to consider. Fagg said the meeting “went well. Everyone was respectful, no yelling or anything else disruptive. It is a crazy time for everyone; we all just need to try to work together to solve whatever problems arise.”
Fagg commented Northwest’s No. 1 priority is the people at the school, both students and employees. She added they are working diligently to reorganize and plan so the district can keep students in school as much as possible.
“If we have to transition to distance learning, we are prepared to offer electronic and more traditional paper-based teaching and learning materials,” Fagg explained. “An externally imposed shutdown would make us transition to distance learning, as well as an amount of positive cases that make it prohibitive to teach and learn.”
Earlier this year, the board approved a four-day school week, beginning with the upcoming school year. The decision is helping as students and staff return to classes.
“The four-day week is going to help us have an additional day for cleaning/sanitizing,” Fagg commented. “The additional cleaning/sanitizing is a focus for us this year as I am sure it is for all schools.
The district plans to begin classes in person Tuesday, Aug. 25. Students will attend classes Tuesday through Friday. Elementary students will be in class from 7:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Junior and senior high students will be in session from 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
The district’s transportation plan has not changed other than additional cleaning/sanitizing, loading back-to-front and unloading front-to-back, and requiring members of a household to sit together to help with social distancing. Bus drivers should be contacting parents with bus times in the upcoming days.
Dr. Shawn McCue is the new high school principal. Fagg noted there are some new teachers at both buildings as well.
“For Northwest, our word of the year is flexibility — we are all probably going to have to show a great deal of it to make this a successful, meaningful, positive year for our students,” Fagg said.
“We would just like for our Northwest family to know that together we can overcome whatever obstacles we encounter this year.”
Parents should to contact the school via phone or email if there are questions regarding their child. The district’s central office phone number is 660-827-0772.
