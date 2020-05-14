While her official time as a member of the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) FFA Chapter has been four years, for Emily Gregory her knowledge of livestock and agriculture has been developed throughout her life.
It is because of the passion and dedication Gregory has for the land she recently was awarded a State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at the state level.
Gregory is one of a record 988 degree recipients receiving the honor. The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters.
Gregory has lived on a farm near Houstonia her entire life. There the family raise Registered Polled Hereford cattle and row crops including corn, triticale and soybeans.
“Being raised on a cattle farm, I was tasked with many responsibilities at a young age,” Gregory said via email. “At the beginning of when I started working with cattle, all I did was tail cattle when we were leading, deciding what pen to put them in and how often I needed to work and feed them so that they were ready. Now, I still rely on my Dad for advice and guidance when there is something I am not sure about, but I have a much bigger say in my show cattle.”
Those lessons learned in her youth helped Gregory to decide upon her supervised agricultural experience. A student’s SAE is a vital part of qualifying for a state degree.
For her SAE, Gregory is in charge of a beef operation for the Gregory Ranch where she breeds, raises and shows registered Herefords at a profit.
“I have an exchange of labor agreement with my father where he pays for all the feed, show entry fees, and other costs associated with my project in exchange for my help with chores,” Gregory noted. “I work with cattle, feeding and caring for them to be stock show ready. I also help work and move cattle. This entails working cattle, vaccinating and checking for newborn calves.
“I would have to say I developed an interest in agriculture when I watched my older sister, Hanna, show cattle,” Gregory continued. “I remember going to cattle shows with my grandparents and watching from the stands. I knew that when I was older that I wanted to show cattle with my family, especially at the Missouri State Fair.”
Gregory has been a member of the Pettis County R-V FFA Chapter since her freshman year and has competed on the floriculture, food science, dairy foods and meats teams. Last year, she competed at state with her dairy foods team. She served as her chapter’s secretary her sophomore year, president her junior year and is the current reporter. She is also the Area VIII Chaplin.
"Emily is a hardworking student, whose bright smile and personality make her a joy to work with,” Northwest FFA Advisor Shelby Bagnell said via email. “I am very proud of her accomplishments and all that she has achieved."
Gregory credits Bagnell for helping her achieve the state award.
“Receiving this award was a huge honor because it showcases all of the hard work I have put into my SAE and FFA in the past years,” Gregory explained. “My ag teacher Mrs. Bagnell helped me a lot to make sure my record book was in shape so that we could apply, and it just means that all the time and dedication that we put in, paid off.”
Gregory plans to continue her education at the University of Missouri-Columbia and obtain a bachelor of hospitality management degree with an emphasis on conference and event management. The degree includes organizing and planning events that deal with the agricultural industry. Gregory said she chose the field because of her experience serving as Northwest’s student council president and FFA chapter president.
According to the Missouri FFA Association, prior to 2020, the number of recipients of a state degree was limited to 3% of the Missouri FFA Association members. Now earning the degree is based on minimum specific qualifications.
"Missouri FFA members have always considered earning the State FFA Degree an honor,” Missouri FFA Association Advisor Leon Busdieker said. “Instead of limiting the number of individuals eligible to earn the degree, the Missouri FFA Association has established a minimum set of qualifications, increasing the number of recipients. This gives students a more defined path to the recognition."
Awarding of the degree is based on a member's SAE program in agribusiness or production agriculture, and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school and community activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.