Editor’s note: The Democrat will be publishing articles about Pettis County’s school districts and their plans for the 2020-21 school year in upcoming editions.
The administration and staff of the Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District are anxious to begin in-person classes Aug. 27 knowing it will be unlike any other year in the school’s history.
“This school year will be like no other school year in history, so much of what schools are doing is in completely new and uncharted territory,” Dresden Superintendent Travis Moore said via email Tuesday. “Many of the items that we have in our re-entry plan are things that we wish we didn’t have to do but had to implement to mitigate the risks.
“The main theme for this school year will be flexibility,” Moore added. “Information on COVID-19 changes rapidly and our district will need to be flexible to meet any new guidelines to keep everyone safe.”
According to Moore, the kindergarten through eighth grade district will be practicing a concept called cohorting.
“Cohorting means that we will try to keep different groups or grade levels separated during the school day,” Moore explained. “The idea behind this is that if a student in a single classroom contracts COVID-19, we will have the ability to possibly shut down one grade level without shutting the whole school down. We have already put in place additional sanitation methods and requiring masks will hopefully slow any potential illness.”
Moore noted the administration and staff have three plans available depending on the circumstance in the county and state. Phase One is in-person, Phase Two is a blended schedule with A and B days to lighten daily attendance. Phase Three will be all students at home.
“Currently, we are planning to have as normal of a start as possible, but with appropriate sanitation, hygiene, masks, and physical distancing,” Moore said.”The main conditions for changing phases of our plans would be the number of cases that we see in our school or the county overall. Our goal is to stay in school on an ‘in-person’ basis for as long as safely possible.”
The administration has chosen Edgenuity as the online platform in the event the district needs to go completely virtual, blended, or even in-person. A benefit of the platform, according to Moore, is “it allows teachers to have a great deal of flexibility in the subject they teach.”
“The main conditions for changing phases of our plans would be the number of cases that we see in our school or the county overall,” Moore said. “Our goal is to stay in school on an “in-person” bases for as long as safely possible.”
All adults will be required to wear a mask if they are in the presence of students or if they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance, Moore said. The district will also follow the Pettis County Health Center’s guidance that students ages 5 and older will need to wear masks during school.
“Our teachers and staff really miss seeing our students and families,” Moore commented. “We are excited to see our students on Aug. 27 even if we have some limitations on how we interact. The safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance while still providing a high-quality education.”
Individuals with questions should contact the district’s central office at 660-826-5385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.