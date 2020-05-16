Finding positives in the pandemic
If you would have told me six months ago that the coronavirus would change my life, I most likely would have told you that you were overreacting. As it turns out, the virus was something many of us grossly underestimated.
The state of Missouri currently has more than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The New York Times states that about 60 of those occur in Pettis County. Businesses all across the county and state are closing and taking social distancing precautions. Restaurants have converted to carry out only, Menards only permits those over the age of 16 inside their building, and convenience stores have taped lines 6 feet apart for customers to wait in line. One of the most heartbreaking closings though is the closing of schools, cutting the year short.
When it was announced we would be picking up with our classwork online, I was super excited. I had taken an online course over the summer and figured out that I value in-class learning more than I once had. Personally, I find classwork easier to understand when I have face-to-face interaction with teachers. Not to mention being in the same building for eight hours a day makes help a lot more accessible.
Not only do I miss seeing my teachers and doing my work in school, but I’m also missing my friends. A normal week in my life would consist of going to school every day, then making plans with all of my friends for the weekend. We would have movie nights, make Walmart runs, eat tons of half-price appetizers at Applebee’s after 9 p.m., and hang out at McDonald’s because there’s not much else to do. Being in quarantine made me realize that I take some of my smallest privileges for granted. I find happiness in my friends and try to surround myself with that as much as possible. Not being able to see them has taken a serious toll on me, unexpectedly more than I thought it ever would.
I have always known that I tend to overthink the smallest of things. Being stuck in quarantine, alone with my thoughts, has not been the most enjoyable experience by any means. I get into my own head and fill it with thoughts that make my brain run a million miles a minute. I try to come up with solutions to unsolved problems, wonder what others think of me, and think about how if I would have made different decisions, my life would be totally different.
I came to the realization that I often use people as a distraction from my own thoughts. Instead of being out with my friends, not having a care in the world, I now lay in bed, binge watching Netflix, overcome with whatever thoughts enter my brain. Spending more than a month like this has taught me one of the most important lessons I think I will ever learn: becoming comfortable with yourself is crucial to being truly happy. Sure, it may be easy to occupy yourself with other things, but eventually you will need to face the music. You cannot seek validation from anyone but yourself. Validation is not granted from friendships, romantic relationships, partying, or popularity: it comes from the love that you give yourself.
In a weird way, I’m almost thankful for the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave me a reality check, and helped me realize that I needed to stop living my life trying to hide from thoughts and feelings. It also helped me realize that no one truly knows what you are thinking except for yourself. That taught me another lesson: check up on your loved ones, your friends, close and extended family, and maybe even those that you wouldn’t normally talk to. Everyone handles their emotions differently, and maybe a positive message would make their day, week, or even month. Use the pandemic as a time to strengthen relationships, start new ones, or make amends. Although quarantine and social distancing is tough, surrounding yourself with positivity is a good way to prevent going stir crazy with cabin fever.
Natalie Adermann, a Smith-Cotton High junior, is a reporter for the school’s Tiger Times student newspaper.
Missing the connection of school
Change is one thing I have always disliked, but it is, of course, inevitable. COVID-19 has really shown me just how much one thing can change everything. Within a blink of an eye, crowded school hallways and bustling stores quickly became vacant and quiet.
Many did not expect March 13 to be our last day of the school year within the halls of Smith-Cotton High. At the time, we prayed for a longer spring break and extra time to hang out with our friends, but our “Coronacation” didn’t go as planned.
I mourn for the loss of the last two months of school for the seniors and I hate that their high school experience ended like that. The change to online schooling was odd at first, but I like to think the students of S-C figured out how to learn and do well under such circumstances.
Since the change to distance learning, students have started to realize how much they appreciate the classroom and their teachers. It isn’t the same communicating through a computer screen and the motivation to actually do school work is now nonexistent.
According to The New York Times, the Los Angeles Unified School District reported that only a third of its students actually logged on to participate in their classes. This means a majority of students pushed off their schoolwork and opted to do something else with their new free time. While in the classroom, students are required to do their work and there are of course consequences if they don’t. Now that we aren’t in the classroom on a daily basis, many feel as if they don’t need to turn in work or follow a schedule regarding school.
The students who do turn in their work on a regular basis have reported they miss being in the classroom. While many teachers have made it clear that they are there to help if anyone has any questions, the learning connections towards students aren’t as strong through online learning. Sometimes a question just can’t be answered through a computer.
I hope this doesn’t become permanent and that hopefully one day we can all enjoy being back at school. I have personally found a new form of appreciation for my teachers and the hard work they do. I can only imagine how this pandemic has affected them.
If the time to return to school is in the near future, I hope schools take the need for connection into consideration. It will be a tough journey to get back into the routine, but if teachers, students, and administration all work together to form that connection I believe we will be just fine.
Victoria Wheat, a Smith-Cotton High junior, is a reporter for the school’s Tiger Times student newspaper.
Learning the art of flexibility
The coronavirus pandemic is changing every aspect in our lives, from the way we work and celebrate holidays to how we shop for groceries and even the way we learn. In every corner of the world, the pandemic is affecting everyone, whether we want to admit it or not.
With school closing for the remainder of the academic school year it is disappointing, especially for the Class of 2020; they are missing the last two months of high school and major social events including prom that are considered “rites of passage” for high school seniors. Both prom and the graduation ceremony have been postponed until the middle of the summer. The world is going through so much loss and desperation; it is hard to be positive during these troubling times.
If I were to take away one thing from the global pandemic, it is to be flexible with your plans. I am the type of person who likes to plan everything down to a T. In times of uncertainty like we are in now, it’s very hard to plan my summer since we don’t know what the government deems safe to open. My family already had to cancel our big vacation to Washington, D.C., in August, and I am planning on going on a mission trip with my church in late July but that is up in the air as well.
Since we don’t know what might happen in the next weeks or even months, it is hard to plan on things that I know for sure that are coming up, like my senior year of high school. Since the entire junior class missed our ACT test, we are missing a very important piece of the college application we will start to send to schools this fall. My plan for college has been the same since I was young: Attend State Fair Community College then transfer to the University Of Central Missouri to finish my degree there. Since colleges might change the way they admit students, I might have to change my plans, which will be hard since I have had this plan for so long; This is causing me to be stressed and have anxiety about what my future may hold.
In an article published by Psychology Today, Dr. Gil Noam said: “(H)aving flexibility is to have the ability to shift perspectives and actions when new or unexpected events arise. This skill — or set of skills — allows us to adapt more easily to otherwise stressful and difficult situations, without becoming overwhelmed for prolonged periods of time. We already use this skill in our daily lives when we handle last-minute schedule changes, change our work hours when a child is ill at home, reprioritize during life transitions, and so on.”
Noam also offers tips on how to stay flexible during tough times: “People come together during difficult times. We can transform frustration, anger and anxiety into creativity and innovation and care for our relationships. Reaching into ourselves and reaching out to others are ways to not let our anxiety increase rigidity, but to use this historic moment to evolve flexibly.”
Alexa Rowe, a Smith-Cotton High junior, is a reporter for the school’s Tiger Times student newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.