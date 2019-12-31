Cody Elliott has spent his time in high school working toward bigger and better things. His transfer from Smith-Cotton High School to Whittier High School has helped make those dreams more achievable and given him the support needed to achieve them.
Elliott has enjoyed the environment and more flexible atmosphere that Whittier has to offer. He said S-C made him feel more rushed and described it as more chaotic than Whittier.
“Cody has benefited from the nurturing environment here at Whittier,” said Whittier Assistant Director B.J. Curry. One thing Elliott has taken full advantage of is work credit, where every 80 hours counts as half an elective credit.
Elliott hopes to go into construction and build houses once he is out in the real world. His grandfather, James Bohannon, was a big influence on what Elliott hopes to do once he graduates. His grandfather showed him how to do many things and Elliott has enjoyed it since he was young. He has participated in the Career and Technology Center at State Fair Community College in building trades. In the class, students build a house a year and Elliott has enjoyed his experience thus far. He also hopes to receive his heavy machinery operations certification.
“I hope he enjoys life and continues doing what he loves,” said Jennie Guerrini, Whittier electives teacher.
Guerrini describes Elliott as a leader who makes sure no one is left out in class activities. She also views him as an accountable student who is there every day and works hard.
One of the biggest challenges Elliott has overcome in his high school career was the loss of his father, Gaylon Marshall. Elliott realized what he could lose in such a short amount of time. He said he also feels it has helped shape him into the person he is today. Even when things get challenging, he said he tries to better himself because it would be what his dad would want.
One of Elliott’s biggest supporters is his mom, Shana Fox.
“She's always been there for me,” he said. Fox has consistently pushed Elliott to do his best so he is able to achieve his dreams. Elliott and his mom share a close relationship and he is very thankful for that.
While Elliott isn't looking forward to losing the friendships he has created, he is looking forward to getting out into the real world and start making a living.
“If he needs something he can count on us, but I think he will be successful on his own,” Guerrini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.