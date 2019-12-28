Many seniors at Smith-Cotton High School are involved, but not many quite like Hunter Sparks.
Sparks participates in girls swim, the academic team, math team, HOSA (a health care occupations group), National Honor Society, JAD (an academic discussion club), Smith-Cotton Unified Foreign Language, Science Club, and she’s a manager for the boys swim team. Her favorite out of those is competing with the Lady Tigers swim team.
“Swim is my favorite because it is so fun and rewarding, and I love the challenge of constantly pushing myself to become better,” she said.
Although she is involved in numerous activities, Sparks makes sure the books come first. She sits as the top-ranked student in the senior class by grade-point average, and she was S-C’s recipient of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award, an honor that recognizes high-performing student athletes.
Sparks also is the district’s John T. Belcher scholarship winner. Sparks will receive $250 and move on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association. Like all other hopefuls, Sparks was judged on her academic performance, extra-curricular activities, and an essay.
For any student, managing school, a social life, and multiple activities can be extremely challenging.
“It’s hard,” Sparks said. “I barely have time, but I learned that everything happens for a reason and if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Smith-Cotton math teacher Jennifer Crane, who is also the adviser for the math team, has been alongside Sparks since her freshman year at S-C.
“I have had Hunter in multiple classes of mine, and she has been a member of the math team for the past four years,” Crane said. “Hunter has been one of my top competitors on the math team since she was a ninth grader.”
Along with having Sparks in class and getting to work with her on the math team, Crane has witnessed Sparks’ leadership skills first-hand.
“She is dependable and she has been on the Math Team Board for a few years. She helps organize and run the Smith-Cotton Math Relays that we host in January,” Crane said.
Sparks is undecided on where she would like to further her education, but she knows that she would like to study aerospace engineering and astrophysics somewhere outside the state of Missouri.
“I love math, physics and space and I want to help explore space. I would like to see more of the world,” she said. ‘I’m just looking forward to making rockets and getting out of Missouri.”
