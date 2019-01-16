Rockhurst University in Kansas City has announced the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
The following area students were named to the list.
Bates City: Sydney Shackles.
Boonville: Jordan Xufuris.
Clinton: Benjamin Bellamy, Gehrig Taylor.
Concordia: Emily Aversman.
Holden: Suzanne Phillips.
Kingsville: Angela Eggen, Elizabeth Lund, Shania Phillips, Megan Whitsitt.
Marshall: Jack Alsbach, Mary Elfrink, Alexis Thompson, Addyson Wright.
Odessa: Mckayla Janes.
Sedalia: Annalise Mergen, Alexis Venable.
Warrensburg: Marie Shilbaya.
