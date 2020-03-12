Smith-Cotton junior Donivan Bush is determined to push past any obstacle that comes his way and refuses to let his challenges define him.
Within the past few years, Bush had to step up and help his family in any way he could. With his father’s decision to leave and his mother’s health problems, Bush knew he had to help care for his family. To help out with bills and other household necessities, he works as much as he can. Many say it’s rare to see Bush away from his workplace.
“It’s very time consuming and hard, but I’m always happy to help,” he said.
Bush started working about a year ago when a friend urged him to apply at Sonic. Since starting, he has learned a lot about time management skills and responsibility. Bush embraces the stressful and chaotic environment and is grateful for his job. Bush also walks to and from work because his family currently shares one car, but he doesn’t mind it and recognizes that it helps his family tremendously when he walks so they can use the car.
All of his hard work at Sonic recently earned him a promotion to a management position, which meant taking on more hours and sacrificing his free time, but Bush was ecstatic because he is always interested in learning more and taking on new challenges.
“It’s been hard to balance, but it has made me feel better as a person. I know there are many kids who balance their busy schedules and jobs and I know it can be hard, but I believe anyone can succeed if they work hard and don’t give up,” said Bush.
Through his challenges, Bush has had people to support him. He isn’t sure where he’d be today without his mom, siblings, and friends. He is also grateful for the teachers who have supported him, such as freshman English teacher Stacey Steinkuhler and eighth grade Social Studies teacher Jeremy Brownfield. All of these people have motivated him to work harder in order to be a better person.
S-C junior Emily Faries has known Bush for five years and would describe him as an amazing and hardworking person. She finds Bush inspiring and is thankful for their friendship because Bush taught her how to be herself.
“He has such a big heart and would do anything for anybody,” said Faries.
Steinkuhler admires Bush’s ability to help care and provide for his family while also juggling school. Steinkuhler is also one of Bush’s Link Crew coordinators. She originally didn’t expect for him to apply for Link Crew, but is thrilled that he did; she thinks it has really brought him out of his shell and has given him a chance to help the kids around him, as well. Bush inspires Steinkuhler and he never fails to make her smile. She is confident he will go places in the future and knows he will succeed at anything he puts his mind to.
“Donivan is always the first person to say ‘Hi’ to someone or talk to someone if they seem down. He makes people feel wanted and isn't afraid to be different than everyone else,” said Steinkuhler.
In the future, Bush hopes to advance within his job and move up to higher positions. He also plans to go to college, he isn’t sure what he wants to study yet, but he wants to start at State Fair Community College and possibly transfer to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Bush also wants to be able to eventually save up enough money to not only continue to help his family, but also buy a house and a car.
“I have plans for my future and I’m going to try my best to make them happen. I just have to continue to work hard,” he said.
Bush’s situation and difficulties cannot be defined as struggles, but rather learning experiences because he has not only learned communication, leadership, and responsibility, but has learned who he is as well. He hopes students at S-C know that when there are tough times, they can overcome them and if someone ever needs some advice or even just needs a friend, he will be there.
“Work hard and don’t give up on your goals. You’ve got this,” said Bush.
