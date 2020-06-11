When Sedalia School District 200 had to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, many things had to be taken into consideration, including the need to provide food for students.
The district started a free meal delivery program and recruited staff members to ride First Student school buses to hand out the meals. Smith-Cotton senior Lauren McFail and her father, physical education teacher Charlie McFail, were among many who volunteered to be a part of this program.
Both McFails wanted to help out and serve students. Lauren has assisted with food programs in the past and said she felt it was a new way to serve the community after school went online.
“I really love volunteering with things like this because I love interacting with people. You can learn a lot by just meeting someone new. I also like to see people smile,” Lauren said.
The McFails, who delivered meals nearly every weekday for two months, were overjoyed when they saw students show up to get food. Charlie found the program very beneficial and believes it provided a much-needed connection between the school and the community. He is grateful for everyone who chose to give their time to help students.
“Many great volunteers pulled together to make things happen,” he said. “It taught me that it is our responsibility to help out whenever we can.”
Lauren quickly learned the importance of helping others. She realized many students only get a good meal from their school so the sudden change from being in school each day to staying home can really hurt children and their families. She also learned the importance of keeping kids on a schedule and found that the meal program provided a good routine for students.
Being able to help out was amazing for both Lauren and Charlie and being able to see how their actions affected others was truly a great experience.
“The smiles and thanks were so genuine, and I really enjoyed seeing all of the young kids so excited to see the bus,” Lauren said.
Both McFails urge not only students but all people within the community to help others during times like this. They said they think it is important to come together as a community and have each other's backs. Even though the school district’s free meal program ended May 21 when the school year came to a close, Lauren and Charlie both plan to continue helping out in any way they can.
