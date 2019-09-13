Among the many changes at Smith-Cotton this year, both the vocal music department and theater department have new directors. Bryce Hesterman has taken over the vocal music department while Elizabeth Carter is leading the theater department. The two are excited for this school year and are eager to work with their students.
Hesterman came to S-C because he was looking for a high school choir job in a school with a strong choral tradition. Previously he has worked in Nebraska and Iowa with grades 6 through 12. His transition to the high school has been a little hectic, but he is thankful for all of the support and help he has received from staff and administration. Hesterman isn’t nervous about this school year, but hopes he can learn all of his students’ names quickly.
He is looking forward to working with various ensembles and seeing all the things the groups can accomplish.
“The biggest thing I like working with is a show that is challenging, but the students are ready and willing to face that challenge,” said Hesterman.
Unlike Hesterman, Carter was nervous about meeting all of her students, but loves all of her classes so far. Carter was shocked and ecstatic when she found out she got the job.
“I was so excited I screamed and dropped my phone,” said Carter.
Before coming to S-C, Hesterman was in both vocal and instrumental music throughout high school and college. In high school he was involved in show choir, concert choir, jazz band, marching band, and concert band. In college at the University of Nebraska he was involved in pep band, marching band, symphonic band, Varsity Men’s Chorus, and the University Singers.
Prior to Carter’s job at S-C, she was extremely involved in theater throughout high school. Her love for theater started when she took a class and immediately fell in love. She even pushed herself to audition for new things.
“When I auditioned, I was super nervous, but when it was my turn I made everyone laugh,” Carter said. In high school she was in “Cinderella,” “All My Sons,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling-Bee” and “Rumors.” After high school, she went to study at the University of Central Missouri. There she was stage manager for the play “Our Town” and assistant director of the musical “Gypsy.”
Now that Carter is at S-C, she is excited to direct this year’s musical “Mamma Mia.” She strongly recommends students get involved with the show. Auditions have been held but there is always a need for set builders and other stage crew members.
“You never know what you are capable of until you try,” said Carter.
Senior Marshall Noble has been involved in theater and show choir his whole high school career. This year, Noble is looking forward to new experiences and making new traditions. Even though both directors are new, he is confident in them and thinks this year will be great. He is hopeful that show choir wins many awards this season and is ready to get back out on the stage for show choir and theater performances.
“The two teachers are really energetic and ready to get the ball rolling,” said Noble.
Both directors chose their job field because they wanted to help others and share their passions with students. Hesterman comes from a family of teachers, including several music teachers, so education has always been a big part of his life. He chose music specifically because he has gained so much from music while growing up.
“I wanted to help provide opportunities like that to the next generations,” he said.
Carter chose theater because she felt like she was a part of something bigger when going to theater classes or rehearsals while growing up.
“The more time I spent with people who also loved theater, the more we felt like a family,” said Carter. She is still very close with many of her high school theater friends to this day.
The two are working hard to make this year the best it can be and cannot wait to learn new things while teaching.
“It is a great year to have a great year,” said Hesterman.
