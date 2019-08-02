With a new school year only a few weeks away, Smith-Cotton graduates from the Class of 2019 are reflecting on their high school years while looking to the future. Get a glimpse into their lives with these four senior profiles.
Olivia Dailey
By Natalie Adermann
Smith-Cotton High School
Olivia Dailey’s high school career has been full of twists and turns, but she overcame all of it and is ready to continue her journey.
Dailey has been involved in Smith-Cotton show choir and theater all four years of her high school career. She was in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “A Piece of My Heart” her freshman year, “Little Shop of Horrors” her junior year, and “The Sound of Music” and “Radium Girls” her senior year. Dailey was also involved in Theater for a Cause and the district One-Act this past year. Although Dailey has found an interest in those activities all her life, she first got involved when she moved to Sedalia from New Mexico when she was 14, right before starting her eighth grade year.
Family is what brought her to Missouri, where she currently lives with her aunt and uncle, Kelly and Brett Hieronymus. Dailey has lived with the Hieronymus family off and on, but most frequently through her sophomore and junior years. Brett Hieronymus describes Dailey as quiet sometimes, but also very vibrant at others.
“She is strong, yet fragile and has a very bright future if she keeps her head on straight,” said Hieronymus. He believes that it was his and his wife’s goal to give Dailey a loving home. Hieronymus said it was important that Dailey could “find herself.” Hieronymus added that Dailey has made an interesting addition to their family.
“Some awesome things, some frustrations, and some ‘What the heck were you thinking?’ moments — don’t all teenagers do that?” Hieronymus said. He believes Dailey’s hard work and good character has earned her each of her accomplishments.
One of those accomplishments came at a show choir competition in Branson, where Dailey won Best Female Stage Presence.
“That is something that I’ve always strived for,” said Dailey.
She has achieved many other awards in her years of show choir. She auditioned and was accepted into the Missouri District Choir in 2017 and 2018, as well as receiving a 1 rating for District Solo Contests in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Dailey received a 1 rating for State Solo Contest and Bronze rating for State Solo Contest in 2018. She earned Vocal Music letters in 2016-2018, and was an Alto Section Leader for New Score in the 2018-2019 season.
“She is always ready to play a leading or supporting role, to the best of her ability, for the advancement of an entire team,” said Director of Vocal Music Anna Wooderson in a recommendation letter for Dailey. Wooderson added that throughout her years of show choir, Dailey has become a leader who displays many valuable traits.
Although Dailey is very involved in the fine arts department, she would try out for a sport if she had the opportunity to do high school all over again. Dailey would advise underclassmen to try everything that they can, and to not be scared of the unknown.
“Don’t ever short yourself,” said Dailey.
Looking back on high school, Dailey has seen the importance of being surrounded by loving people. She believes that is what helped her overcome the struggles she has been faced with. Dailey is thankful for the opportunity that she has been given to live with her aunt and uncle, and is forever thankful for it.
“They gave me a secure home,” Dailey said. Hieronymus is also thankful for being able to raise Dailey, at least for the past few years.
“I hope she knows her true self worth and never settles for anything less than what she deserves,” said Hieronymus.
Kelly Hieronymus also has had a huge impact on Daily’s life.
“Aunt Kelly is Olivia’s biggest fan, cheerleader, and supporter,” said Hieronymus.
Dailey plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University on a vocal music scholarship. Hieronymus would like to leave Dailey with one thing: “I am very proud of her and love her very much although I probably do not tell her or show her enough.”
Hieronymus adds that throughout their journey together, Dailey has become his own child.
Brandon and Brody Kindle
By Jeffrey Goodson
Smith-Cotton High School
Brothers usually have a bond from birth that is unbreakable, but for Brandon and Brody Kindle that bond was created over time.
These two brothers met in the third grade, by way of baseball. “We both were on the same baseball team, and it was history after that,” Brody said.
The two share a relationship that is full of endearment. “We have a lot of brotherly love, we fight but we also always back each other up even when the other one is in the wrong,” Brandon said.
For Brandon, formerly Brandon Neale, becoming a Kindle was something that was years in the making.
“Me and Brody have known each other for what seems like forever, but freshman year I started living there full time; from the start, Cassie and Tommy treated me like their son, and after a while I wanted to be adopted, I wanted them to officially be my parents,” Brandon said.
When the news broke that Brandon would be coming to live with his future brother, Brody couldn’t have been more excited.
“It was the summer before freshman year, and my mom had told me that he was going to come and live with us, and when he moved in it didn’t even feel different, one of my best friends was coming to live with me,” he stated. Over time, the two became comfortable with their living situation,
“If something changed now, it just wouldn’t be right,” Brody said.
One of the most exciting things about creating this bond is having a sibling who is in high school at the same time as you, and all of the qualities that it brings.
“Having a sibling that’s the same age is pretty cool, it’s nice having someone else to share things with like sports, awards, and experiences,” Brody said. Brandon added, “We do everything together: We hunt, fish, and play sports.”
Throughout high school the Kindles have been involved in multiple sports, participating in football and baseball all four years, they were also members of the wrestling team their freshman and sophomore years.
Smith-Cotton counselor Carmen Brock had nothing but delightful things to say about the two brothers.
“They both have impacted the school through their leadership skills on the football and baseball teams, and through their compassion for others they’re all around well-rounded personable young men,” Brock said.
Like most high schoolers, participating in activities has made time go by very quickly for both of the boys.
“Being involved in sports have made things fly by,” Brody said.
Brandon emphasized that the involvement in baseball has made things go by swiftly. “With baseball at the end of the year, it has made things feel like they’re going by extremely fast,” Brandon said.
As far as post high school plans, the two hope to continue going to school, and playing the game that helped create the unbreakable bond called “brotherhood,” either at State Fair Community College in Sedalia or Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.
Hayden Ellis
By Victoria Wheat
Smith-Cotton High School
Smith-Cotton senior Hayden Ellis wasn’t sure graduation would ever come, but as the date got closer he was anxious, but ready. Ellis’ high school experience was sculpted by everyone at S-C.
“Whether that be the students, staff, or administrators, everyone at Smith-Cotton is looking out for your best interest and truly wants you to succeed,” said Ellis. Ellis said he will miss the community atmosphere and the people of S-C. During the past four years, he has met and gotten to know several friends, teachers, and mentors. These people have impacted Ellis and have shaped him into who he is today.
There have been a few dramatic changes in Ellis since his freshman year. He grew both in maturity and as a person. As soon as Ellis entered high school, he immersed himself in the groups and clubs at S-C. During his freshman year, he joined Team SCREAM, the Student Council Executive Board, and the baseball team. He was inducted into National Honor Society his sophomore year, joined SPIZ his junior year, and joined DECA his senior year. These clubs and teams have been of big importance in his high school career. They have all helped impact his character, attitudes, and maturity. Each group has helped him in different ways.
Certain groups such as Student Council and NHS have showed him the importance of community service. Team SCREAM, the competitive robotics team, allowed him to take pride in his work and discover what hard work truly is. Baseball has helped him mature and gain discipline on and off of the field, and even though Ellis joined DECA his senior year, it has given him leadership experience and helped him get over his fear of speaking in front of an audience.
“Looking back on my freshman year, I have came a long way. From someone who was afraid to talk in front of a class of 20 to a new person who is not afraid to speak in front of 2,000 people at a robotics competition,” said Ellis.
S-C math teacher Gary Meyer likes to think that Ellis is still that same 9-year-old he saw on the field when he was playing for the Sedalia Bombers baseball team.
“I don't think he has changed much. He has always been a responsible kid and allows having fun in whatever he does,” Meyer said. One of Meyer’s favorite memories of Ellis is the annual baseball game they would play against Warrensburg. Ellis’ love of the game always put a smile on Meyer’s face. Even though it is sad he graduated, he is sure Ellis will do well in life because of his desire to do well. Ellis is extremely thankful for his time with Meyer.
“He has been there through it all,” Ellis said.
Throughout his whole high school experience, Ellis has always struggled with test anxiety. To get over this he took every opportunity he had to familiarize himself with certain tests, such as the ACT. He ended up doing better than he expected and surpassed his goal when it came to those tests. Ellis encourages everyone to apply themselves and take the harder classes, along with taking the ACT a few times.
“For anyone who has test anxiety, slow down, breathe, and have confidence. Get out there and challenge yourself and I promise you won’t let anyone down, including yourself,” said Ellis.
Without a doubt, Ellis’s favorite high school memory is building the Project Lead the Way wing. He was very excited to see everyone in awe when he was giving tours. Ellis is happy to call the new PLTW wing home for Team SCREAM and is looking forward to seeing the outcome of educating students in mechanical engineering, technical engineering, and biomedical engineering.
In the fall, Ellis will be attending the University of Central Missouri in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in computer science and cyber security. He decided to attend UCM because it was close to home and he is happy with the community of Warrensburg. Ellis is also pleased with the smaller campus that will be easier to navigate.
As he gets older, Ellis is looking forward to being proud of all that he will accomplish. “Whether that be pride in the work that I do every day, pride in the children that I have raised, or pride in the wife that I married, I am looking forward to having things to be proud of. Things that you can say, ‘Yeah, I did that.’”
Michylah Hawkins
By Victoria Wheat
Smith-Cotton High School
Throughout her Smith-Cotton High School career, senior Michylah Hawkins’ family, teachers, peers, and the community have been there to support her through the good and the bad.
At the beginning of her freshman year, Hawkins was super shy and wasn’t involved in much besides band. If it wasn’t for her mom, Rhena Hawkins, she believes she probably wouldn’t have gotten involved in anything else. “My mom has always emphasized getting involved and has always pushed me to get involved and try new things,” said Hawkins.
Since then, she has joined Team SCREAM, the competitive robotics team; Future Business Leaders of America, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and was a student advisor for the Sedalia 200 Board of Education. Compared to Hawkins’ freshman year, she has become more confident in herself and is more outspoken. If she had the chance to tell her freshman self a piece of advice, she would without a doubt encourage herself to become more outgoing.
“In all of these groups, I’ve been in leadership roles and have gained better communication skills and learned what responsibility is,” Hawkins said.
S-C band teacher Grant Maledy has been an important role model in Hawkins’ life for the past seven years. With his help she has been able to grow not only as a musician, but as a person. Hawkins quickly gained leadership roles within the band and her passion for music was clear. She was baritone/euphonium section leader her sophomore year and was the drum major for the past two years.
One of the biggest challenges in her high school career appeared in Hawkins’ freshman year. Her house burned down and she lost everything she owned.
“The fire had started in my room, so I literally only had the clothes on my back after the fire,” said Hawkins. It was a hard time for her family, but with the help and support of the community things eventually got better.
Hawkins is going to miss the support of the students and teachers at S-C, but is also going to miss the community of Sedalia. She accepted a scholarship to the University of Central Missouri to perform in the concert and marching bands. She has plans to major in music technology. Besides college, Hawkins isn’t sure what she wants to do now that she has graduated, but is constantly looking for new things to get involved with. Hawkins is looking forward to being more independent, but is also scared of having her own independence.
“I need to start this new chapter in my life. It will be exciting to go beyond high school and do more things,” said Hawkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.