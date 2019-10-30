The Smith-Cotton Raider team is preparing for the U.S. Army Raider National Championships by working hard and creating a team atmosphere.
Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. Harry Cunningham said he believes part of the Raiders’ success comes from preparation for the National course. Raider coach Sgt. Maj. Randall Woods sets up the practice course as similar to the National course as he can so the team can get a feel for what they will be competing at the event on Nov. 2-3 in Molena, Georgia.
Raider meets consist of competitions including a 5K run, physical team tests of speed and agility, and multiple obstacles and tests of skill and physical fitness. Some of the obstacles on the courses simulate scenarios like an evacuation.
Senior Cadet Sarah Bradbury said she thinks the team’s dedication and communication are what will get them a National title. One thing Bradbury is excited about is the new all-female Raider team. She noted this is the first year there have been enough girls to have a separate all-female team.
Another new element to the team is senior Cadet Evan Meloy. He joined Raiders because he knew he was in good shape and thought he could contribute. Meloy said he believes the team has good leadership that keeps the team focused. Both Bradbury and Meloy said they think if the Raiders can decrease their times, they have a good chance at winning Nationals.
Cunningham said he believes the support of the school district and community has been a big factor in the success of the Raiders. He added that the Raiders compete against the most physically fit teams in the nation and that having so much support is important to the program in helping them move forward and reach their goals.
“We want to win a national championship while fostering teamwork and leadership,” Cunningham said.
Bradbury, being one of the leaders of the team, continues to push her teammates every day, despite missing meets at the beginning of the season because of her drum major duties for the S-C Tiger Pride Marching Band. She said she is thankful she came back and contributes to the team and serves as a leader. Bradbury does not regret what it takes to prepare for Nationals.
“It’s been demanding and hard, but completely worth all the work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.