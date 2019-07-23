After 18 years of hard work and dedication, Smith-Cotton paraprofessional Kandy Derden’s children’s book, “Let’s Go to the Circus,” is finally being published.
Her journey to publishing the book started with an idea from her publisher, Kathy Barnett. Barnett’s idea revolved around a series of books starting with “let’s go.” There are potentially three, or more, other books in this series that are in progress.
Derden’s current book focuses on two characters, a cat and a lion who are going to a circus. It follows their experience throughout the adventure and eventually leaves room at the end for the many sequels that are to come. This unique touch was Barnett’s idea.
One of Derden’s biggest struggles with her current book was the difficulty of finding an illustrator. It took 10 years for her to find the right person for the job. After searching for years with no luck, she finally found an artist named Dan Clevenger, whom she worked with at Walmart.
“I could watch him draw something and find it neat, so I asked him if he had any experience with illustration. He said no, of course, but when I asked him if he would be willing to submit a preview he agreed to it,” Derden said.
The two automatically understood what the other one wanted when it came to the interpretation of the illustrations. Clevenger could read the story and draw for it with no problem, but sometimes would add new twists to his drawings and make them different than anything she had ever imagined. Derden appreciated this and ended up loving the outcome of his work.
“There is this one part in the book where this cat is envisioning that it is walking across a tightrope and the way Dan drew the scene just tickled me to death. The whole idea of what he took wasn’t what I had in my head, but it was funny,” Derden said.
Before the idea of her book even came to mind, she developed her love for writing early on. When Derden was attending S-C she participated in a story writing contest for the Tiger Tales, the former SCHS school newspaper. For this contest, the top three stories would be printed in that edition. When she won second place she decided to look into creative writing and journalism. Derden loved her journalism class and found a passion for writing and reporting. The next year, she took the class again and became one of the editors of the paper. At this point, Derden had caught the writing bug and knew she wanted to continue with it. Throughout college, she wrote many different things and continued to explore writing as a passion.
Her biggest motivations for writing are her grandmothers. Both of her grandmothers loved to read and both of them had dreams of writing the Great American Novel.
“Neither of my grandmothers actually followed through and created that novel, but that’s OK because they encouraged my love for reading,” Derden said.
Derden has taken after them and has hopes to be the one from the group that actually publishes the novel they always dreamed about. She has yet to accomplish this goal but has a manuscript in progress that she is hoping to submit to Hallmark. In the future, she plans to continue her writing and publish as many books as she can.
“Let’s Go to the Circus” can be ordered through Amazon.
