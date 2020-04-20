With Sedalia School District 200 being out due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Smith-Cotton High School students are stuck at home. Many students and staff members miss being at school, especially seeing their friends.
Freshman Lauren Grupe said her day at home is no different than her day at school: She does her schoolwork, then she has virtual dance rehearsals, and she does other things to fill up her time.
“I end up being more efficient and get more of what I need to get done throughout the day,” she said.
Social Studies teacher Holli Goodrich enjoys her time at home with her pets, but she misses seeing her students and talking with fellow teachers in the D-Wing hallway. She also misses seeing the custodial staff.
“I do miss seeing my students and getting to see who catches my bad puns. Nobody at home laughs at any Law and You jokes,” Goodrich said.
Junior Olivia Poteet is enjoying time at home with her younger siblings and getting some spring cleaning done. She misses being able to attend S-C track practice after school but is getting in workouts on her own.
“I like being able to practice for track (after school) because it’s easier to be motivated than at home,” Poteet said.
Sophomore Levi Barth-Fagan has been playing Minecraft with his friends when he is not doing his schoolwork. He likes being able to sleep in later and dress in his comfy clothes.
“I enjoy being able to work at my own pace, and I like to work faster so that I can get back to playing games with my friends,” he said.
Senior Drake Keele enjoys being at home with his family, but his senior season of baseball was cut short. He is disappointed to be missing social events like prom.
“Instead I am spending my time being happy around others,” Keele said.
Grupe misses seeing her friends at school; since she is so busy with after-school activities, typically the only time she can see them is during the school day. She is connecting with friends through FaceTime while doing her schoolwork to make up for not seeing them in person.
Poteet is making a list of things she needs to get done and checking them off as she goes. Barth-Fagan is connecting with friends more with Snapchat and FaceTime, making the best of the time out of school.
Keele said he is not making up any work; since he has all the credits needed to graduate, he is spending his time being happy about other things.
Goodrich is planning on video conferencing with her students to stay in touch with them. She said she is also drinking a lot of Pibb Extra.
