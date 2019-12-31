Some may tune in for the football game between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes that will be televised tonight on ESPN. For many local residents, the primary reason to tune in is to watch the halftime performance featuring the Smith-Cotton High School Marching Tigers and Color Guard as they perform at the Valero Alamo Bowl.
On Friday morning, the 103 members were completing their final run-through and practice on Heckart Field at Tiger Stadium at the Jennie Jaynes Activity Complex at Smith-Cotton High School before departing Friday evening for their appearance at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
According to Director of Bands for S-C Grant Maledy, the opportunity to perform at the event is meaningful and, for many, a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the students to represent their school, community and state at the national level,” Maledy said. “For many it will be their first trip out of state and their first glimpse of the ocean.
“When alumni talk with me about their experiences in the band, trips like this are often where their memories return,” he added. “No one in this band was on the previous trip (to a bowl game) by design except for the staff.”
Since Maledy became the director at Smith-Cotton in 2012, the band performed at the Liberty Bowl in 2012-13 in Memphis and the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville in 2014-15.
Their invitation to perform at the Alamo Bowl is based on the band’s prior performances, according to Maledy.
“We have done some additional rehearsals but have been planning these additional responsibilities into our rehearsals since band camp in July and August,” Maledy explained. “We will perform our marching band show from the fall, ‘Pure Imagination,’ in competition as well as our parade selection ‘Fireball.’”
During the massed band performance at halftime, the band will perform a Beatles medley, “Yesterday, Today, and Forever.”
The band, their chaperones and the staff made the trip in two charter buses from Ditzfeld along with their equipment trailer. Some parents traveled by private car or air and met the band in San Antonio.
There is a price the members are required to pay for the trip, Maledy explained.
“We have had many generous donations from community members, organizations and businesses to help reduce the cost to almost $100 less than the Jacksonville trip four years ago,” Maledy said. “Students have sold instrumental music cards and worked various other fundraisers to make this opportunity come to fruition.”
The total trip cost for each member is $662. While in San Antonio, the group will not only perform at the Alamo Bowl but will also have the opportunity to visit the Alamo, the Gulf Coast, Six Flags-Texas, and the San Antonio RiverWalk.
“I’m excited to watch college football up close,” senior Dylan Wissman said. “I’m really excited to see the beach for the first time.”
Like his bandmate, freshman band member Ethan Kaiser is excited for the opportunities he will experience on the seven-day trip.
“It will be exciting to say I’ve been to the Alamo Bowl and to be on the field and perform,” Kaiser noted. “It will be cool to perform with the massed band.”
The Valero Alamo Bowl is scheduled to be televised at 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve on ESPN.
