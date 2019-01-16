4A_NHS.jpg

Breana Hoover, left, and Will Hooton, both members of Smith-Cotton High School's chapter of National Honor Society, are shown dropping off coloring bags on Dec. 20 at Washington Elementary School. Along with fellow NHS member Gabe Decker, Hoover and Hooton led a community service campaign to provide five students from every Sedalia School District 200 elementary school with a bag filled with coloring pages, candy canes, hot cocoa, a book, colored pencils and crayons to help them pass time over winter break.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

