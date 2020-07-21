“I think you will be able to look back in the years to come and be able to say that because of… not in spite of… but because of the fact that you went through these difficult times, that you are a better person, a better college student, a better employee, a better friend and a better family member. At least that is my hope, my prayer, and my wish for each of you.” — Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett

