As Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett noted in his remarks to the graduates of Smith-Cotton and Whittier high schools, it has been a year in which many opportunities have been denied to the Class of 2020 by a pandemic that does not discriminate.
It is also a year of challenges as the graduates move forward with their lives knowing they have left their mark on Smith-Cotton, Whittier and the Sedalia community.
“I want you to know that you should not feel guilty for feeling sad that your school year was turned upside down and that you missed out on opportunities,” Triplett said. “I truly believe it is OK and I encourage you to grieve those losses, but I also challenge you not to wallow in the grief because as bad as it has been I also believe it has better prepared you for your future more so than any other graduates before you.”
Many would agree that for the 256 graduates who participated in Commencement Saturday evening at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, it was a graduation like no other in the district’s history.
All in attendance were required to wear masks following a decision by the Board of Education. Graduates were allowed to remove their masks as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma and be photographed. Each graduate was permitted to invite four guests to allow for social distancing and while there was no processional as graduates were seated as the ceremony began, attendees listened in respect during the hour-long ceremony that was postponed from May 16.
A total of 348 seniors were eligible to participate in the service that was live-streamed for those who were unable to attend.
“We needed this,” Student Council President Camden Gear said in his speech. “We sometimes get a bad rap. Not the smartest class to walk through these halls, not the most athletic, not the most spirited, but we are the most prepared for life.
“We have watched the classes before us get their senior experiences, their last seasons, their last concerts, their farewells,” Gear continued. “We idolized that. We wanted that but we had it taken away from us. Instead, we got a global pandemic. But we’re resilient.”
Class President Ashley Webb noted the Class of 2020 has grown in ways no other class has and has bonded together because of that.
“We know the value of what’s in front of us, to take each day as a blessing and to learn how important community and equality is,” Webb said.
Webb explained she, like others in her class, was born around the time of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The students grew up during the war on terror, practiced annual intruder drills and watched as their families faced the worst economic recession in modern history.
“… We weren’t even old enough to understand why we had to move or cut back on our pleasures, or why our parents had to work longer days, and now we graduate into an uncertain world, facing challenges no one has ever seen or anticipated,” she said.
Gear, Webb and class Valedictorian Hunter Sparks challenged their classmates to make the world a better place for all generations.
Sparks commented while the pandemic has stacked the world against the graduates, it has made her more appreciative of school, activities, teachers and peers.
“I didn’t realize how much I needed those constants in my life to stay sane,” Sparks said. “It was hard to adapt to isolation and lack of social and educational interaction.”
Sparks said the “unexpected curveballs” hopefully have taught the graduates to apply the concepts they have been taught by school and by life to their lives, allowing them to grow as individuals.
“Think about the person you were on March 13, the last day we had school,” Sparks reflected. “Now I encourage you to think about who you are now. How have you changed? How have you grown?
“I hope you have used this time in isolation to reflect on yourself and educate yourself as you apply this knowledge to your next phase in life whatever it may be because there is so much that you can do to make the world a better place.”
Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton commented the graduates have already begun to accept the challenge laid before them.
“You could have very easily sat back and whined about what you lost but in my observations from conversations, posts on social media, and your actions over the past few months you have decided to leave your mark by making our world truly a better place,” Norton said. “You have decided to have an opinion, take a stance, and take action – these are adult actions. I am very proud to watch this happen for my community and my country.”
Norton left the graduates with the following advice: remember to listen, remember compromise is not a bad word, remember to not resort to name-calling and remember to always follow one’s heart.
“Each of you have a good heart,” Norton said. “Follow it and achieve your goals.”
