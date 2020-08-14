Editor’s note: The Democrat will be publishing articles about Pettis County’s school districts and their plans for the 2020-21 school year in upcoming editions.
During the last six months, like many schools, the administration and staff at Sacred Heart School have used their time away from face-to-face classes as a learning experience in preparation for the return to school Aug. 27.
Students will return to classes five days a week as the school prepares for an increase in enrollment, according to President of Sacred Heart Schools Dr. Mark Register.
“We are still accepting students for enrollment at this time,” Register said via email. “Although, we have set some class size limits due to the challenges of effective social distancing, and a couple of the elementary classes are nearing their limit.
“We are projecting a 5% to 8% increase in enrollment for the fall semester,” he added. “I cannot say for sure if the increase is in response to COVID, but several families have commented during the inquiry and tour phase of the enrollment process that they heard very good things about how we were able to deliver our educational product during the fourth quarter of last school year.”
One reason for those comments was the staff’s transition to online learning, according to school officials. Register commented Sacred Heart feels prepared if the school should have to return to virtual instruction.
“We feel as though we have a very good infrastructure for going back to virtual education if need be,” Register said. “We learned a lot last spring.
“That situation, while somewhat stressful and challenging, resulted in excellent professional development for our faculty,” he continued. “We have tried to maintain positive momentum by enhancing our technological capabilities and planning and providing pertinent professional development opportunities for our teachers.”
Register added, “for a variety of reasons, we reiterate that we do not feel as though 'Virtual Learning' is not in the long term best interest of our students and faculty. We will make every effort to continue and/or get back to in-person education.”
As Register explained, changing from one plan to another is very much driven by the number of positive cases ongoing within the community.
Sacred Heart students and staff will return to school in masks.
“While no one is particularly excited about the prospect, we will come back in masks,” Register said. “Grades kindergarten through third will be allowed to remove their masks once they are settled in their classrooms and properly socially distanced. In grades four through 12, we will look for opportunities throughout the day to ensure adequate social distancing and take a break from the mask for brief periods of time when it is deemed safe.
“Again, the point is that we not only want to get back to 'in-person' education on Aug. 27, we want to be able to stay in session,” Register emphasized. “The mask, while not ideal, seems a small price to pay to be able to be here in person.”
Register noted Sacred Heart is looking forward to the time positive coronavirus cases in Pettis County begin to level off and even see a decrease. He added when this happens, the administration will be eager to ease the mask restrictions.
In addition to the adoption of the President-Principal Leadership model, Sacred Heart is welcoming several new staff members, including Abby Martin as principal.
Due to increased enrollment, the school has added a second section of first grade. Jessica Tucker will teach the additional first grade section.
Other new faculty and staff include:
• Brenda Talamantes: K-12 Spanish.
• Wesley Register: AP Calculus and Physics.
• Angela Hostetler: eighth grade Religion and 10th grade Personal Finance.
• Sam Jones will assume the Athletic Director’s duties. Amanda Blackburn will serve as Assistant to the Athletic Director.
• Marlo Siron has taken over as Varsity Volleyball head coach.
• Deyanira Azua Garcia will assume the role of International Student Liaison.
Register noted the goal of Sacred Heart remains to assist parents in the education of their children.
“Sacred Heart has operated our day care and summer camp programs continuously since in-person education was suspended last March,” Register said. “We are very encouraged that, since the March shutdown, day care and summer camp has remained healthy from nearly all illnesses and have had no cases of COVID-19.
“We all know that some level of cold, flu and illness is inevitable in a school setting, but the day care experience provides us confidence that procedures are in place to keep the children healthy and the school open,” he continued. “Children deserve a high-quality, in-school experience. We are committed to doing everything that circumstances will allow us to do in order to provide just such an experience for the students and families of Sacred Heart Catholic School.”
For more information, contact Sacred Heart School at 660-827-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.