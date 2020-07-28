For the graduates of Sacred Heart High School’s Class of 2020, Sunday marked a day of beginnings as they look forward to the next chapter of their lives. While they, like many seniors across the United States, saw their commencement ceremony postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduates have much to be grateful and thankful for.
Sacred Heart history teacher Jane McMullin, who was chosen by the class as the commencement speaker, noted she has seen “exceptional characteristics in these young people, countless acts of kindness and camaraderie, integrity, loyalty and character beyond their years. Graduates, please remember that your lives will be full of successes and failures — ones that build your own character.”
McMullin recalled the words of Robert F. Kennedy, sharing with the graduates, “‘Only
those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly,’” McMullin said. “And to quote myself...I
believe that life is a challenge, and to live it fully you must participate fully.
“It is so easy to succumb to fear and doubt and to avoid failure by not trying,” McMullin continued. “There is little doubt that the Class of 2020 has faced one of the most challenging failures in recent times. They have had to create a new normal… but in this they are already showing the skills they have to adapt… to make the best out of the worst possible situation.”
Members of the class created a $500 scholarship that was presented to Caten Lucchesi, a member of the Class of 2021, with funds raised from their class service projects as a way to thank McMullin for her dedication to the graduates.
President of Sacred Heart Schools Dr. Mark Register highlighted the success of the graduates by announcing the 21 members of the Class of 2020 have been awarded $695,975 in scholarships and awards. $517,075 of that amount is expected to be utilized by the graduates.
Register complimented the class, commenting he could not say enough about how the new graduates have handled the adversity of the last quarter of their senior year.
Class Valedictorian Joseph Henke also spoke of the hard work of his fellow graduates in his speech.
“If achieving success were easy, then everyone would have it, but hard work is the price you pay for what you want to achieve,” Henke said. “Hard work helps you build discipline and it helps you to become the person who is ready to accept the new responsibilities that come with the achievement. The harder you work to achieve your goal, the more confidence and self-esteem you build into your character.
“The struggle teaches you values, and you learn to persevere,” Henke added. “This is why when someone inherits a large sum of money, or wins the lottery, they usually end up squandering their good fortune within a few years because they have not ‘earned’ and ‘learned’ their achievement.”
Prior to the program as the graduates, their family members and friends were gathering, many spoke of the lessons learned during the pandemic.
Salutatorian Maia Smith reflected on what many of those lessons are for herself and her fellow graduates.
“The past few months have given me the opportunity to reflect on what I am truly thankful for and all of the things I took for granted in the past,” Smith said. “Being able to come to school every day, hugging our friends, and cheering for our classmates during spring sports season, are all obvious things we miss and took for granted, but even the routine things we weren’t particularly excited about during ‘regular’ life like our sports practices, after school jobs, and even chapter tests at school, are still just as important to be thankful for.
“God calls us to be thankful for our small and ordinary everyday things. Even each day on this earth is a gift, and we are not to waste it. Be the best person you can be, bring joy to others’ lives, especially during these troubling times. We are called to give thanks even in the depths of difficulties. In 1 Thessalonians Chapter 5, Verse 18, Paul the Apostle says, ‘Give thanks in all circumstances.’ This means that even in hard situations, there are always things to be thankful for, even if they are hard to see.”
