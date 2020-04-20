Sacred Heart School will welcome a new principal for the 2020-21 school year.
The St. Vincent de Paul Parish leadership, Sacred Heart School Advisory Council, and the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City announced Abby Martin will become a member of the administrative team. She joins Dr. Mark Register, who will assume the role of President of Schools, and Dean of Students Sam Jones.
“I am excited to start my new role as principal of Sacred Heart School," Martin said in a news release. "Challenges motivate me and I look forward to the opportunity to learn and grow with the Sacred Heart School family spiritually and academically. It is my desire to see the students expand their faith as they grow into servant leaders of our community, seeking the best possible opportunities to glorify God and working together to uphold the traditions and culture of Sacred Heart, while also expanding on that in ways to improve the experience of our students and staff.”
Martin has more than a decade of experience as an educator and eight of those have been in Catholic schools. She is currently the principal at St. Andrew Catholic School in Tipton.
“While it was a difficult decision (to leave St. Andrew), the opportunity to grow in my professional career by being a part of the Sacred Heart administrative team was one I could not pass up,” Martin told the Democrat via email. “Although my certification is in early childhood (education), I am looking forward to working with older students as they continue to grow academically and in their faith through high school.”
Register said he is pleased to welcome Martin to Sacred Heart.
"We are delighted to be bringing Mrs. Martin on to our administrative team," Register said in the release. "She brings strong curriculum and instruction experience at the elementary level. We are especially excited to have her working with our stellar faculty to promote and ensure continued academic excellence at all levels of Sacred Heart School."
Martin will work as a full-time member of the administrative team in the direction, supervision, and evaluation of the school’s K-12 instructional program.
Although Martin will not officially begin her duties at Sacred Heart until July 1 she is already meeting with Register and Jones to prepare for this fall. Martin said she also worked alongside Register and Sacred Heart during her time at St. Andrew as they worked toward common goals within the diocese. She said those opportunities allowed her to learn about Sacred Heart firsthand.
“I believe that I will have a smooth transition from my role at St. Andrew’s to my new position at SHS,” Martin told the Democrat. “So far everyone has been extremely welcoming. Dr. Register and Mr. Jones have been extremely helpful, including me in conversations as they prepare for next year. In my spare time, I have started reviewing Sacred Heart policies and procedures, that way I can spend more time preparing for the school year and getting to know the faculty, students, and families of Sacred Heart School when I begin in July.”
Martin will become part of a new leadership structure at Sacred Heart. Register's key priorities will include “spiritual leadership, operations, development, and building and grounds. Martin and Jones will focus on developing and implementing an effective educational agenda for continued faculty and student developmental success,” according to information from Sacred Heart.
"We are excited to reach another major milestone in our strategic growth plan with the implementation of our new leadership model," Register commented in the release. "The move better positions us to maximize operational sustainability and enhance our academic offerings. Another unique advantage is that Mrs. Martin, Mr. Jones and I will all serve as teaching administrators which, we believe, enhances credibility as school leaders."
The change in the administrative structure was first announced earlier this year by Fr. Joe Corel, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish.
"Abby Martin has the qualities and skills we are looking for in our three-person administrative team to make a strong impact on our Catholic School now and moving us into the future following the good work of our Strategic Growth Plan,” he said in the release.
Martin noted she is eager to meet the families of Sacred Heart as she transitions to her new role. She said her main goal is to work collaboratively with the administrative team, staff, and families to meet goals that are in progress.
She also offered a few other goals as she joins Sacred Heart: “My goals consist of maintaining and building on the current culture of the school with a strong Catholic identity, having a swift transition as we work towards the new stewardship model, creating opportunities for our students to grow in their Catholic faith, especially with other students from around the diocese, and growing the relationship between Sacred Heart School and St. Vincent de Paul Parish to keep our students more involved in their Catholic faith.”
