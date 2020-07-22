As a student at a small school, traditionally one expects to grow close to their classmates. One thing no student expected was a pandemic to strike, making time spent with classmates in person in some cases an impossibility.
For the 21 members of the Sacred Heart Class of 2020, this week is for capturing memories of events that were postponed or perhaps lost with the mandatory cancellation of schools by Gov. Mike Parson in mid-March.
Grace Ulbrich spoke for many in her class when she said, “I am full of gratitude and feel truly blessed that I am able to have this week to spend some time with my classmates.”
The week of activities began Tuesday as the Sacred Heart Alumni Association hosted a senior- parent award luncheon at the Sedalia Country Club. Paul Beykirch, a graduate of the Class of 1973, spoke to those in attendance. Following the lunch, students and their parents made their way back to Sacred Heart for the senior walk. The event has become an SHS tradition and provides the seniors an opportunity to walk the halls of Sacred Heart in their caps and gowns as they are greeted by friends, staff and family members for perhaps the last time.
Following their walk, the seniors met in the gym for graduation practice. Sacred Heart will host commencement at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 in the Sacred Heart gymnasium. Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance. The event will be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Two other events will be hosted for the Class of 2020. On Friday, junior/senior prom is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hotel Bothwell Ballroom. A Baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in the Sacred Heart Chapel. Masks are required at this event. Following the Mass, the senior video will be played. The video is a tribute to each of the members of the class.
For Drew Smith, the week is a recognition of everyone’s success in their school years but also a recognition of “Sacred Heart’s amazing educational system.”
Many in the class have known one another for their entire school careers, making this final week of events more meaningful despite what a pandemic may have taken from them collectively.
“Being able to have this week means a lot to all of the seniors because it gave us something special to look forward to during all of the craziness (of the pandemic),” Blaise Wilt said. “Thank you, Sacred Heart, for these 13 years.”
