Mother Teresa is quoted as saying, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
Students at Sacred Heart School may have disproved the quote, especially Birkli Martin and Kyler Downing, who along with their classmates raised $15,391 this year as part of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Math-A-Thon.
Martin raised $5,313 of the total and Downing raised $3,315 in an effort to help save the lives of other children.
For Martin and Downing, their motivation was a desire to help others.
“I don’t want the kids to hurt anymore, I want to help them,” Downing said. “I had a goal in mind, I wanted to raise $3,000 so I was really surprised.”
Downing said his plan was simple. He asked people he knew including his friends and family and individuals at Sacred Heart Church if they would like to contribute. His aunt also helped in the cause by “putting stuff on Facebook,” Downing explained. Downing said the project took him about two weeks. He will not be able to participate next year as the activity is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Martin admitted she did not have a set goal when she began her efforts.
“I didn’t think I would raise as much as I did,” she explained. “I’m really thankful I could raise so much but I’m thinking about how much it can help others.”
Fifty Sacred Heart elementary students continued the tradition of helping in the Math-A-Thon this year.
According to Sacred Heart teacher Sarah Kramer, who helped coordinate the event, the school had an initial goal of $6,000 when they began the project. She said she and the other facility coordinators Jeannine Dove and Julie Sobaski were extremely proud of the efforts of all of the students who participated.
“Sacred Heart School has participated in the Math-A-Thon fundraiser since 1987,” Kramer explained. “Within that time, its students have raised over $198,000 for the children at St. Jude battling cancer and other terminal diseases.”
According to a news release, participants completed math problems in a “digital Funbook” and found family and friends to sponsor their participation in the program. St. Jude rewarded students with T-shirts and prizes depending on the amount of money raised, although some students opted out of their prizes so more revenue would be available for the hospital.
According to the release, the St. Jude Math-A-Thon is America’s largest education-based fundraiser.
“Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago,” the release states. “Participation in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.”
