When a person feels they are healthy physically, often their emotional and thought processes benefit as well.
Thanks to a partnership between Sacred Heart School and Total Fitness Gym, students are given the opportunity to develop both their minds and bodies as they take classes at the gym.
“There has been a direct correlation made between physical activity and cognitive engagement during the school day,” Sacred Heart Dean of Students Sam Jones explained. “Physically healthier students means mentally healthier students.”
The partnership between SHS and Total Fitness began when owners Travis and Katie Jobe approached Jones while he was working out at the gym this summer. The Jobes wanted to make their facilities available to local students for use during the school year, Jones explained.
“During the summer, our athletes work very hard and make tremendous gains,” Jones said. “During the school year, the students lose much of their muscular gains due to a lack of access and lack of time.
“Many students are three-sport athletes and do not have an off-season to build muscle,” he continued. “This leads to increased injury risk during season.”
The classes are not restricted to only athletes.
“We also wanted to provide access to non-athletes as well,” Jones noted. “These classes teach a variety of fitness activities including yoga, Crossfit, Plyometrics, and Olympic lifts.”
Regardless of the initial level of fitness or sport the student plays, these classes offer a lifetime benefit, according to all parties involved in the program.
“Students were initially surprised at how rigorous the training was,” Jones commented. “Now that they have reached a baseline of fitness, they love it with only a few complaints about muscle soreness in the morning.”
Juniors and seniors enrolled in the lifetime fitness class at SHS attend class at the gym Monday through Wednesday. Typically, students are transported to the gym by SHS physical education teachers Caleb Crooker and Steve Goodwin.
The Sacred Heart students pay a student membership fee to attend the classes.
Total Fitness co-owner Katie Jobe explained at its core, Crossfit is all about functional fitness or movements that prepare the body for activities of daily living.
“We wanted to get involved with school-aged kids because we think it is very important to teach kids proper strength and conditioning weight-lifting mechanics,” Katie Jobe said. “This not only helps tremendously in injury prevention among athletes but the students will also see cardiovascular and respiratory benefits.”
Students have also experienced gains in strength, stamina, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance, and accuracy, according to Jobe.
“We’re so excited for the partnership with Sacred Heart and we look forward to expanding and improving the program in the future,” Jobe added.
According to Jones, this is just the beginning of the partnership. Sacred Heart plans to have summer workouts at Total Fitness for any interested students.
“We hope we are just the first of many schools that will take advantage of the certified staff and facilities at Total Fitness,” Jones said. “The end goal would be to have multiple physical education classes attending throughout the school year.”
