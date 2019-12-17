Area school districts continue to be closed Wednesday after this week's winter weather.
To have your business, church or school closing added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
• Smithton R-6 will not be in session Wednesday. All activities are canceled. The first day for school board candidate filing will be Thursday.
• Pettis County R-V (Northwest) will be closed Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.