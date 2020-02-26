Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett announced Tuesday afternoon Jason Curry, principal at Smith-Cotton Junior High School, will be promoted to assistant superintendent for the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The move was approved by the Board of Education in the closed session of the Feb. 24 board meeting.
“I have had the opportunity to have known Jason for the last 27 plus years,” Triplett told the junior high staff gathered in the school’s library Tuesday afternoon. “He was a student and (soccer) player of mine 27 years ago when I started. I had the opportunity to hire him as an assistant principal 11 years ago here and I have had the opportunity to work with him since I have been back in Central office the last seven years or so.”
Triplett said he sees many benefits in Curry’s familiarity with the district, its families and staff members, according to a press release.
“Jason Curry has been immersed in the climate and culture of our district for much of his life,” Triplett said. “He is a clear thinker and level-headed decision-maker. Mr. Curry has proven himself to be fully invested in the success of our students and I look forward to integrating him into our Central Office administrative team.”
Curry expressed his appreciation to the Board of Education and to Triplett for this career opportunity.
“Well I don’t know what to say other than it’s bittersweet,” Curry said to those gathered. “You know I’ve been here since this became the junior high. When I was discussing this last week with Mr. Triplett for the last 19 years I have driven here, I have enjoyed coming here to work each day and I enjoy working with everybody. Nobody wants anyone to leave here and I will still be working with you it will just be in a different capacity.”
“I first started in administration as an assistant principal for Mr. Triplett, and I look forward to working directly with him again in this new role,” Curry said in the release. “It's rewarding to reach a professional goal that I have had for myself, but it's also bittersweet as I have cherished my time at Smith-Cotton Junior High School and enjoy the great people that I work with. We have a wonderful administrative team in our district, and I'm excited to continue working with them in this capacity.”
Curry said his No. 1 priority remains SCJH until he will assume his new role as an assistant superintendent July 1. Triplett said the district hopes to have a replacement named for Curry at the end of March.
“The next few months will be a whirlwind since Dr. Scott is retiring and I will need to spend a little time with her,” Curry explained. “I want you to know my focus is here and I want to finish out this year strong.”
Curry told the Democrat he made the decision to seek the position after discussing the possibility with his wife, Jackie.
“The idea of change can be nerve wracking and create some anxiety, but it is also an opportunity for growth and advancement,” Curry said following the announcement. “I think this will provide me an opportunity to continue to grow professionally, but also for the junior high to continue to grow under new leadership.”
According to information from the district, Curry, a 1995 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, holds an associate’s degree from State Fair Community College (1997) and a bachelor’s degree in physical science from the University of Central Missouri (2001). He earned a master’s degree in administration in 2008 from William Woods University and his education specialist degree in administration in 2013, also from William Woods.
He joined Sedalia 200 as a health and physical education teacher at S-C High in January 2002. He became an assistant principal at Smith-Cotton Junior High in 2009 and was promoted to junior high principal in 2013. He also served as the Smith-Cotton boys soccer head coach from 2002-09.
Curry and his wife, a media specialist at Skyline Elementary, have three children. He will replace Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“It will be hard to replace Dr. Scott as she has been a staple in the Central Office administrative team for many years,” Curry said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with her during her remaining time, as well as building strong working relationships” with Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley, and the other Central Office staff.
