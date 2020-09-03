The Sedalia 1 Million Cups monthly meeting at the Lamy’s building Wednesday morning featured State Fair Community College’s apprenticeship program and a Springfield clothing company.
Sarah Manuel, of SFCC's apprenticeship program, said apprenticeships cover 1,500 occupations and 170 industries.
“An apprenticeship is first and foremost a full-time career path,” Manuel explained. “Apprentices work 40-plus hours a week and they’re a part-time student. That comes in with the higher education with the hands-on learning ability. That’s something State Fair provides.”
Manuel explained SFCC focused on manufacturing apprenticeships due to its relevance in the community.
“We have areas of study, apprenticeships, in industrial electrical maintenance, machine tool welding, engineering design technology, construction management, robotics and automation, CDL first line supervisor…” Manuel said. “That is continuing to be added on day in, day out.
“If we have an educational base at SFCC, we add it into an apprenticeship, so it rolls smoothly.”
Manuel explained people from all walks of life, ages and skill levels can be apprentices, but they have to be high school graduates. Benefits include earning national certifications and a State Fair certification along with making a higher wage more quickly. All of the certificates earned also roll into an associate’s degree.
SFCC works with companies of all sizes for the program. Benefits for employers include bringing in younger skilled laborers to their business who learn how the company works and help with succession plans from SFCC. The companies can grow their talent, and it helps with recruitment costs, according to Manuel.
Apprentices must have contracts with their employer who puts them through school that state the apprentice must work at the company for a designated amount of time or reimburse the company for the education costs.
Manuel also said apprentices “don’t have any cost with them.” They are employees of the company and are paid, although usually a lower wage. The other money is used to cover the costs of tuition and supplies.
SFCC is working on pre-apprenticeships, which allow kids to “career-find a little bit more.”
Manuel said the community can help the program by contacting her if they are interested, whether they are an individual or a company. Those interested in an apprenticeship can fill out an inquiry form at https://bit.ly/3blnud4.
Red’s & Rico's Clothing Co-owner Richard Aviles spoke about his Springfield-based clothing company. Aviles is an Army veteran and now splits his time between the clothing company, working as an interpreter through his company Language Ninja Solutions, doing stand up comedy and helping teach Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Aviles and his business partner, Shawn Davis, started Red’s & Rico's Clothing.
“The reason we opened up Red & Rico’s is because the fashion industry or the clothing industry is a $3.2 trillion industry. It’s a lot of money, a lot of stuff to go around,” Aviles said. “If you look at everybody around here, everybody has a sense of fashion.”
Red’s & Rico’s Clothing is in the early stages, according to Aviles. It sells graphic shirts in different styles and colors through Amazon Merch. The two opened an account through Amazon Merch, which copyrights their designs for them. Aviles and Davis come up with the designs and then submit it to Amazon Merch to handle the production.
“The point that we wanted to do is we wanted to tell stories through shirts,” Aviles said.
Aviles said many “crazy things” have happened to the pair and they decided to put some of them on shirts. The company has sold 67 shirts in about two months and their highest selling shirt has sold roughly 30. Aviles said the company is now working on exposure.
“One of the biggest things that we’re just trying to accomplish is to get the word out there,” Aviles explained. “I like slow and steady instead of fast because I think that the slower you grow, the more sustainable it is.”
Aviles also does interpreting work with human trafficking. An attendee asked him what people should look out for when it comes to the subject. Aviles said, unfortunately, sometimes people won’t see things. However, people can report things whenever something seems wrong.
“Know your neighbors,” he said. “Know the people around you because you never know what you’re going to see.”
Red’s & Rico’s Clothing can be found at https://bit.ly/3bk7Xua. Language Ninja Solutions can be found at www.languageninjasolutions.com.
