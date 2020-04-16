While there have been virus outbreaks before, perhaps at no other time have there been more changes in the manner schools are working to educate the nation’s children.
In Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, he and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven gave an update on the status of K-12 schools. This follows last week’s announcement that all Missouri public and charter school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“We understand this news was difficult for students, families, and educators,” Parson said. “This was not an easy decision, but we believe it was the right decision to not only continue protecting the health and safety of Missouri students and teachers but also to give educators time to transition into longer-term remote teaching and learning solutions.
“We know remote learning looks different in every district across the state, and I want to thank all of our educators, as well as our families at home, for stepping up and finding creative ways to continue educating our students during this difficult time,” Parson added.
Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett agrees this is uncharted territory. He thanked the district’s patrons, students and staff for their patience as the district moves forward.
“In 27 years as a member of this district I have never been more proud to be a member of the (Sedalia 200) district,” Triplett said in a video posted to the district’s website on Wednesday. “I want to stress patience as we move forward in this unchartered territory.”
Triplett spoke to the Democrat on Thursday via email to respond to tentative decisions the district has made.
Plans still call for Smith-Cotton commencement on May 16 at the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Should the governor extend the stay-at-home order to eclipse that time, the district has established July 18 also at the exhibition center as a backup date. Sedalia 200 has rescheduled prom for July 16 at The Venue in downtown Sedalia.
Plans are being discussed regarding Whittier's commencement services.
“We are trying to do the best we can to celebrate our seniors,” Triplett noted in his video remarks. “They have missed out on a lot of opportunities this year.”
The district is awaiting word from both Parson and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regarding many decisions including how to proceed with finals and summer school.
In the governor’s Wednesday briefing it was announced DESE is continuing to explore summer school options and “what re-entering into our school buildings will look like.”
The last day of school for Sedalia 200 students is set for May 21. Triplett said the district is still waiting on direction from DESE concerning secondary-level academic requirements. Students in grades Pre-K through grade 8 will have no finals.
“We are still hopeful to have summer school, but like many issues we are facing, we must wait on decisions from the state level,” Triplett explained.
He added he and district administrators are meeting daily to discuss plans. Sedalia 200 remains in communication with DESE as well.
In compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order, all district-level buildings remain closed through April 24 although on Thursday, Parson extended the order to Sunday, May 3.
Triplett explained students’ personal items still in the schools are secure and must remain in the buildings until the social distancing ban is removed.
“Only principals and district administrators are allowed in buildings, which are all secured,” Triplett explained. “A day and time to collect items will be determined but it will have to be after social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.”
The district is also moving forward with plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Kindergarten enrollment is scheduled for each elementary building this year. The district will open online enrollment after July 1.
