The work of the Sedalia School District 200 continues as the Board of Education reached a number of decisions for the 2020-21 school year during Monday evening’s virtual meeting.
Superintendent Steve Triplett informed the board that superintendents and administrators will soon begin discussing the opening of school for the fall. The district is awaiting decisions from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for guidance as to what the first weeks of school will look like.
A revision to the 2020-21 school calendar was presented for discussion. Under the revised calendar, the first day of classes is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1. The first semester is scheduled to end Dec. 13. Students will return for the second semester Jan. 7. Graduation is scheduled for May 22. Underclassmen are scheduled to have a half-day of classes May 26.
The board voted to not fill the three vacant instructional coaching positions at the junior high and high school. Based on a recommendation from the administration, the board voted to increase the stipend for department chairs from $500 to $1,500. The department chairs will be asked to do more to assist in meeting the responsibilities of the instructional coaches.
“We are looking closely at our budget for the next school year, especially in regard to uncertainty about tax-based revenues both locally and from the state due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Triplett told the Democrat via email. “For different reasons, all three instructional coach positions at the secondary level are now open so we are going to leave them vacant for the time being until we get a more clear picture of what state and local finances will be for the next school year.”
Members discussed the district’s five-year maintenance plan and the five-year technology plan. Both plans are updated annually.
“Keeping our five-year maintenance plan current helps us focus on important upkeep of district investments, which saves us money in the long run,” Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle explained via email. “As we consider items coming up in the near future, we are being mindful of costs and weighing whether some higher ticket items can be held off without creating issues.”
The technology plan presented by Assistant Superintendent Todd Fraley and IT Director Chance Anderson did not include individual building budget items but did include student device purchasing and building-level infrastructure and maintenance.
According to information from Fraley in the board meeting packet, the district has “been approved for continuation of E-rate funding and intends to follow through replacing older hardware and access points taking advantage of this discount.”
The district is also considering the expansion of 1:1 at the junior high and potentially expanding the program district-wide. The 1:1 program provides Chromebooks to every student in grades 9 through 12 for school use. As Fraley noted, “considering the potential for ongoing distance learning this may become a necessity and include the necessity of purchasing additional hotspot technologies.”
Since March, the district has been using remote learning for all students in grades 9 through 12 and many other teachers throughout the district have utilized remote learning to stay connected to their students.
"School districts across the nation are struggling to maintain effective remote learning and teaching practices,” Fraley told the Democrat via email. “The Sedalia School District has been taking a proactive yet conscientious approach in blending learning and technology over the past several years. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of schools across the nation have only exacerbated the need for preparedness.
“Smith-Cotton High School transitioned to a 1:1 initiative during the 2019-2020 school year,” he continued. “Sedalia also adopted Canvas, a learning management system used by many schools and universities worldwide, to deploy instructional content and curriculum. As the nation entered unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic our high school teachers and students were able to continue in educational progress.”
Looking ahead, Fraley said district leadership will seek to expand these resources and opportunities to Smith-Cotton Junior High and potentially the elementary schools. Fraley noted as always, financing plays an integral role in this development.
Triplett said the discussion concerning expansion of 1:1 to the junior high remains active between the board and district administrators.
“The distance learning brought on by the recent school closures has us believing 1:1 at the junior high will be introduced sooner rather than later,” he said.
Only one change was suggested in the student discipline handbook that was presented for a first read. Information was added to the Tobacco section to include e-cigarettes/vaping devices. The age listing was revised to 21 years of age in accordance with federal law. Discipline options were updated for this section to provide consistency.
Work continues to progress on the Loftus Early Childhood Center, although inclement weather and COVID-19 have put the project about a month behind schedule. Triplett said the district “fully expects that to be made up and the facility to open on target.”
According to information in the meeting packet from Project Manager Dennis Paul of Septagon Construction, electrical underground rough-ins have been completed in a number of areas and concrete corridors have been poured. Water lines and storm sewage lines are also being placed and some masonry blocks are being laid.
Two change orders were approved, one for Robert A. Truener Masonry and a second change order for All Pro Electric.
In other items, members approved:
• The rental of the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds for July 18 for commencement for Smith-Cotton and Whittier high schools in the amount of $1,050.
• The purchase of 32 exterior door replacements at Parkview Elementary from the sole bid of Dugan Glass Inc. for $91,499.
• The alternative bid for the Saunders Company LLC of Wildwood for 2,680 total cases of paper at $24.30 per case. The bid includes orders for surrounding schools that participate in a price share for bulk buying.
• The low bid of $14,196.25 from Crescent Parts for furnace filters.
• A total bid of $102,579.67 for custodial supplies. The district received bids from seven suppliers. Bids were accepted on the basis of low, local, and alternate (custodial preference) considerations.
• An agreement with Eastbay for uniform exclusivity. Under the terms of the agreement, the district will receive 5% back in promotional dollars for items totaling between $20,000 to $40,000 and 10% for items purchased totaling $40,000 or more. Eastbay will allow $5,000 in promotional items at the beginning of each year.
• The dates and locations for school board meetings for the 2020-21 school year.
• The donation of a $1,000 grant from Aldi/Aldi Smart Kid Program in support of playground equipment for Washington Elementary.
• Payment of bills in the amount of $2,487,666.73 from April 8 to May 4.
