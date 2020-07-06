As on-line enrollment for all students in grades kindergarten through 12 in the Sedalia School District 200 opened Monday, July 6, there are still a number of questions the district is facing as it prepares for the return to school for both students and staff.
As the Democrat reported last week following the June 29 Board of Education Meeting, the district is seeking input from a number of sources including patrons of the district, faculty and staff, members of the medical field and fellow administrators as they prepare for the expected return to school for students scheduled for Sept. 1.
“Area school boards, superintendents, faculty and staff have many challenges to determine how to return children to school safely,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat last week. “In person education is more than just learning to read, write and do math.
“School is where children learn to socialize, receive a wide variety of support services, interact with peers and teachers and much more,” she continued. “Keeping children isolated at home has an impact on the children, their parents and community in general as parents may not have safe places for their children to be while they are at work, parents may not have the ability to help their children with subjects they never had the opportunity to study and a variety of other issues.”
Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett agrees the district wants to return to what they do best: educating students.
Triplett and the Board of Education listened as Martin and a number of parents and educators spoke during the meeting. Triplett responded at one point stating, “Our job isn’t to reinvent the wheel. We need to do what we do best and that is educate our students.”
While it is too early to tell what classrooms and other district events may look like due to social distancing, one major concern for the district is making up for missed learning opportunities created by the mandatory closure of all Missouri schools in late March by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. The district is also preparing in the event of another shutdown if an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus would warrant such a measure.
“Our curriculum directors Becky Brownfield and Devon Gilmore have been working with teachers and instructional coaches to help us be better prepared for continuous learning in the event of another shutdown,” Triplett explained. “We have enough Chromebooks to distribute to students all the way to the elementary level, and we are exploring avenues to secure more Wi-Fi hotspots for families who need them. We know distance learning is challenging for district families and for our faculty, but should that need arise, we will be prepared to carry forward.”
Administrators have been working to acquire Chromebooks to expand the district's 1: 1 initiative. Launched at Smith-Cotton High School during the 2019-20 school year, the district now has enough devices for each student in grades three through 12.
The district is in the process of surveying parents to see the availability of internet access to individual households within the district. That information is also essential as the district offers alternative means of education for students who chose not to return to in-person classes this fall.
Information regarding options for alternative education can be found at https://bit.ly/2AyKOWT.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced their decision to waive the attendance policy for the 2020-21 school year, getting students to and from school daily is also a concern for the district in light of social distancing concerns.
The district is considering a request to ask parents and guardians to transport their students to and from school if they are able for the foreseeable future once classes resume.
“As a rural district, the majority of our students rely on school buses to get to and from school,” Triplett commented. “We provide bus service for all students who live more than a mile from their school. Limiting one student per seat on those buses for social distancing would require multiple trips per route, to the point that it simply is not feasible.”
The administration is expected to present a proposal to the board at the July 27 meeting for possible decisions for the return to school this fall. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the commons area of Smith-Cotton High School. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.