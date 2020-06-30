Monday night, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education discussed a number of plans focused on returning to school following what will become a nearly five-month absence from face-to-face instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late March, Missouri school districts were temporarily forced to shut down under the direction of Gov. Mike Parson. Since that time, schools have been developing plans for what a return to classes will look like.
"We are watching what is happening across the nation regarding COVID-19 numbers and staying in touch with local officials and health experts,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat via email prior to the meeting at Smith-Cotton High School. “Today's landscape could be very different by the time we start school in August. We will remain flexible and follow the guidance of the school board.”
More than 45 community and staff members attended the meeting. Many expressed their concerns to the board in what became a two-hour discussion and presentation. Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin spoke to the members, providing an overview of conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing questions. Much of the discussion centered on the use of face masks by students and staff.
While no final decisions were made, board members discussed a number of best practices for students and staff advocated by school associations and groups including:
• Social distancing will be encouraged as much as it is feasible.
• Hand washing will be encouraged and sanitizers will be provided.
• Students should use their own materials instead of sharing items.
• Students should bring a water bottle with their name written on the bottle for self-use only.
• The district will work diligently to sanitize and disinfect facilities daily.
A request from Triplett to move the first day of school from Sept. 1 to Aug. 26 failed for lack of a second from the board. Board members commented on their belief that perhaps a longer time frame following the Missouri State Fair would be beneficial for the district.
A statement in the board meeting packet which Triplett read during the meeting stated, “The impacts of lost instructional time and social emotional development on children should be anticipated and we will need to be prepared to adjust curricula and instructional practices accordingly without the expectation that all lost academic progress can be caught up. Plans to make up for lost academic progress due to school closures and distress associated with the pandemic should be balanced by a recognition of the likely continued distress of educators and students that will persist when schools reopen. If the academic expectations are unrealistic, school will likely become a source of further distress for students (and educators) at a time when they need additional support. It is also critical to maintain a balanced curriculum with continued physical education and other learning experiences rather than an exclusive emphasis on core subject areas.”
To that end, the district has made adjustments to the curriculum for the upcoming school year, according to Triplett.
“K-12 curriculum has been realigned for the 2020-2021 school year to address lost instruction from the fourth quarter of 2019-2020, which will be integrated into the first quarter 2020-2021,” Triplett explained. “The curriculum directors have been working with teachers and instructional coaches to create Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI, also known as distance learning) units specific to grade-level curriculum units for future use. We are preparing to continue learning for students as best as we can if we are faced with the need to close schools again.”
The board approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2020 as prepared by Chief Financial Officer Dr. Harriet Wolfe.
The budget includes a $2.3 million transfer of funds for the construction of the Loftus Early
Childhood Special Education Center, parking lot repairs at Smith-Cotton High School and the Central Office, replacing parking lot lights at SCHS, repairing roof systems at the Smith-Cotton Junior High School gym, upgrading security entrances district-wide, upgrading the electrical at Heber Hunt and roofing, siding, windows and fascia for the Food Service Building.
Members also approved the preliminary budget totaling $59 million for FY21.
Assistant Superintendent Todd Fraley noted in the board packet, “DESE is recommending districts exercise extreme caution in budgeting for the 2020–2021. The resulting economic impact from COVID-19 is expected to have an impossible-to-predict impact on the funding of the Foundation Formula, Classroom Trust Fund, Transportation, and Proposition C payments. LEAs (Local Educational Agencies) are advised to exercise extreme caution in the budgeting process. Significant local effort in revenue may also be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Overall, Sedalia 200 is planning for a decrease in district reserves from 53.78% from the current year to 43.67% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Fraley has assumed the financial planning for the district as Wolfe has resigned her position as CFO. Her resignation becomes effective July 1.
In other actions the board approved:
• The Health Services Program. During the 2019-20 school year, 37,559 office visits were made by students. Of those, 23,266 were returned to class. A total of 2,110 were sent home due to various medical situations. Six cases were referred to emergency services for treatment.
• The McKinney-Vento Homeless Evaluation. The evaluation is conducted annually for the state.
• The district surplus list. Items will be offered for public bid July 20.
• The sole bid from Highland Dairy. The total cost is based upon products consumed by students and used by food service workers in meal preparation.
• The bid from Meyer Laboratories for ware washing products for the food services program. The total cost is based on product usage.
• Parents as Teachers contracts between Sedalia 200 and each member district of the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative (Pettis County R-V, La Monte R-IV, Smithton R-VI, Green Ridge R-VIII and Pettis County R-XII).
• The annual agreement between Sedalia 200 and the Center for Human Services for Parents As Teachers services.
• The updated Sedalia 200 five-year maintenance plan. It includes larger maintenance projects the district is presently aware of that may need to be addressed in the next five years. The plan is used as a guide and may be altered with items being moved up or down depending upon the budget and project precedence.
• The five-year technology plan. Members were advised by Fraley that “technology continues to grow and dominate how schools conduct business. Costs are best estimates at this time and may vary with market conditions and over time.”
The district has been approved for continuation of E-rate funding and intends to follow through replacing older hardware and access points taking advantage of this discount. District and building administrators have been discussing the extension of the current one-to-one initiative to the junior high school and potentially K-12. Considering the potential for ongoing distance learning, this may become a necessity and includes the purchasing of additional hotspot technologies.
• The Sedalia 200 student discipline handbook. Only minor changes in wording were made, according to Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle.
• A request from Triplett to continue negotiations with a local donor to secure a sum of $1 million to be paid over the next 15 years in exchange for the naming rights to a current Sedalia 200 school building.
• A donation from State Fair Community College Career and Technology Center for furniture and supplies to the Loftus Early Childhood Center.
• A $1,000 donation from the family of Alan Johnston to pay outstanding student lunch balances at SCHS and SCJH.
• A $5,000 donation from T-Mobile to pay outstanding lunch balances district-wide.
• Approved plans for SCHS’s graduation. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 18 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
• Approved a donation from Grable Exterior Maintenance of Sedalia. Employees disinfected all playground equipment at the district’s facilities at no cost earlier this summer.
• The payment of bills in the amount of 7,988,453.30 for May 5 through June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.