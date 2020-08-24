In one week, students are expected to return to class in the Sedalia School District 200 for the first time since mid-March. Monday evening, the Sedalia 200 Board of Education continued to establish guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.
As students return to class Sept. 1, all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks as they enter district buildings or at activities. The Board adopted a face mask resolution during its Monday meeting. The resolution states district administration and the board will review the rule on a school year quarterly basis.
Following board discussion, the resolution was amended to state “face shields will not be accepted as approved coverings by the Sedalia 200 Board of Education.”
"The resolution outlines steps the district will take regarding the mask requirement when the county health department makes a change to its public health emergency rule,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat via email prior to the meeting. “We will review next steps for our requirements on a quarterly basis, with the health and safety of our students and staff members remaining as our primary focus."
Additionally, on Aug. 21, the district provided a list of guidelines for fall activities as prepared by Activities Director Rob Davis.
Attendance at football, soccer, and volleyball games in Sedalia will be limited to 50% of the venue’s capacity for that sport. There will be no limit on spectators at golf, cross country, tennis, and softball. The guidelines state district officials believe those venues have enough room to allow for social distancing considering past average attendance numbers. Attendance guidelines for boys swimming events are still being determined.
"Mr. Davis has done an excellent job balancing MSHSAA's guidelines with families' and students' desires to attend Smith-Cotton sports and activities,” Triplett said via email. “We are fortunate that Prepcasts is stepping up to live stream all Tigers football games as well as home games for our softball, volleyball and boys soccer programs. (A number of swimming meets are also planned to be live-streamed.) This will allow those who are unable to attend games to follow the action free of charge from home."
The board approved an increase in pay for teachers who may be asked to cover classes for other faculty who may be absent from work.
Triplett requested block subbing to be increased from $15 to $30. According to information in the board meeting packet, this would be an incentive for in-house subbing during a teacher’s plan period to cover for teachers who are absent. The request also recommends that hourly-paid support staff who are substitute certified be paid a differential of $4 per hour, should they be needed to substitute for a teacher.
"The substitute shortage is not just a local issue; across the state, districts struggle regularly to secure substitute teachers and have for a few years now,” Triplett told the Democrat. “We are hopeful that with DESE relaxing some of the requirements and our increase in the hourly pay rate, we will see more quality candidates willing to come and fill this important role."
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced Aug. 18 individuals who possess a high school diploma or equivalent may complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. The training includes topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs, and working with at-risk youth. The ruling will go into effect Sept. 2.
The board was provided an update of the Loftus Early Childhood Education Center under construction on the grounds of Smith-Cotton High School.
"I have to commend the crews working on the Loftus project for the work they have done so far,” Triplett said. “As Mr. (Dennis) Paul (of Septagon Construction) indicated, manpower issues have slowed things down from the overall schedule but we remain confident the facility will open on time."
The board voted to approve an agreement with Nightwatch Security & Telephone for the video surveillance system, installation, and yearly monitoring for three years for the facility. The total cost of $104,443.77 covers interior and exterior video surveillance including all network hardware.
In other actions, the Board voted to approve the Annual Secretary of the Board Report as presented by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley. The report for the 2019-20 school year will be submitted to DESE for review. The report shows a Beginning Fund Balances for the district of $36.5 million. Total Revenue is reported at $54.1 million with total expenditures of $56.8 million. The ending balance for the 2019-20 school year is reported as $33.81 million. The district has an unrestricted Fund Balance of 54.45% in reserves.
"We have been fortunate to have (former Chief Financial Officer) Dr. (Harriet) Wolfe, one of the best school finance minds in the state, taking a conservative approach that has allowed the district to build solid reserves,” Triplett commented. “I know Dr. Fraley will bring that same mindset to our budgets and revenues."
Members approved the Vison Intervention Program Participation Agreement for the
2020-21 school year for Parkview and Washington elementary schools at a cost of $2,250, according to information from Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle. The Sedalia Area Lions Club purchased this program originally.
Board members were presented seven policies and four regulations for the first read from Thomas Mickes representing Missouri Consultants for Education.
The board also approved the payment of bills in the amount of $859,430.59 for July 24 through Aug. 18.
In a special tax rate hearing, the board voted to approve the tax rate ceiling as calculated by the State Auditor’s Office at a rate of $4.012 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Board member Matthew Herren was not present.
