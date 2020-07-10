The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education met in a special public session Thursday night voting 6-1 to require Smith-Cotton and Whittier high school graduates and their guests to wear face masks at Commencement on July 18.
The decision comes following the announcement on Tuesday of the first and to date only positive case of COVID-19 by a Sedalia 200 staff member who is associated with the SCHS football program.
In a letter sent to district parents and staff Tuesday, the district noted, “The health and safety of our students, district families and staff members always will be our primary priority.”
It is a belief Triplett reemphasized Thursday evening during the meeting in the Heckart Performing Arts Center at SCHS. Fewer than 25 parents, patrons, administrators, staff and board members were present. No guests requested to speak or ask questions of the board during the hour-long meeting.
“I have a responsibility to this community and to my students and staff to safely begin school on Sept. 1,” Triplett said. “What the three medical experts who I have had numerous discussions with since schools closed (in late March) is the best way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus is by wearing masks.”
Triplett explained those three individuals, including Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin, local physician and board president Dr. Jeffrey Sharp and a close friend, each has more than 30 years in their respective field of medicine.
Martin told those gathered the three highest demographics for reported cases in Pettis County are 19 to 24 year olds, 50 to 54 year olds and tied for third are 45 to 49 year olds and 5 to 18 years olds. All are groups who are highly likely to attend graduation.
“There is still no way not to have cheers, speaking loudly, yelling and clapping at graduation — they are all joyous parts of the celebration,” Martin said. “And it should be a joyous celebration. Masks aren’t fun but they are necessary to slow down an expected tidal wave that may occur if they aren’t worn.”
To illustrate her point, Martin explained one person who tested positive chose to enter a “close quarters” workplace in Sedalia. As a result of the individual’s actions, health center staff are now following 70 close contacts from the one positive case.
According to the mandate that Triplett read prior to the vote, “as a condition of attendance of the 2020 Graduation Ceremony July 18, 2020, masks must be worn for the concern for health and safety due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“Masks are required to be worn by students, employees, parents, and guests. Masks will be provided to individuals who do not bring their own mask. ‘Mask’ shall mean a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands, whether store-bought or homemade, consistent with CDC guidelines.”
Triplett said there will be school security officers and law enforcement personnel present to see that no one is allowed to enter the Mathewson Exhibition Center without a mask. School resource officers and law enforcement are present at all Commencement exercises for the district.
All board members expressed reasons why they believed this is the correct step to ensure the district can safely return to classes Sept. 1. Member Matthew Herren, who was the lone no vote, said wearing masks should be left up to the individual.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led the district to make a number of changes to the graduation ceremony for this year.
Commencement for both schools is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The ceremony will also be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Sedalia 200 Facebook page.
According to SCHS Principal Wade Norton, both student and parent input was sought in determining many aspects of Commencement for the Class of 2020.
“We are trying our best to put together a ceremony our community can be proud of,” Norton said during the June 29 board meeting.
Each graduate will be given four tickets for their guests that will need to be presented at the doors upon entering the exhibition center. Tickets will need to have the names of the guests written on the back. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. Available seats for ticket holders will be marked with programs. The tickets will be distributed to the graduates during practice Friday, July 17.
No further matters were discussed during Thursday’s meeting. The administration is developing the policies and procedures for the reopening of district schools scheduled for Sept. 1. Members of the board are expected to discuss those plans during the July 27 meeting. A vote is expected during the Aug. 10 meeting.
(1) comment
"Member Matthew Herren, who was the lone no vote, said wearing masks should be left up to the individual."
Hope he enjoys getting voted out. I applaud the school board for handling this in a sane and responsible manner, unlike what the state and national government have done.
