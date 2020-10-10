Homecomings are typically times of reflection. For Arthur W. Seabury Jr., a 1975 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, the return to his alma mater Friday was that but also a message of hope for those present.
Only a few people were in attendance for the award ceremony at the Heckart Center for the Performing Arts due to COVID-19 precautions, but S-C students could watch a live-stream in their classrooms.
Seabury, the Sedalia School District Foundation 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year, returned to a welcome that, at one time, he never thought he would receive.
Seabury was wrongly accused of breaking into a vehicle during his senior year. Rather than run as others who were present did, Seabury spoke with officers. He was later taken to jail and charged as a felon who was an accessory to a crime.
“I had never been in trouble in my life,” Seabury reflected. “It was a miscarriage of justice.”
Seabury was told he lost his scholarship to William Jewell College. He also could not represent the district in any events, including an upcoming theater production of “Room 222” that had been chosen in part by theatre director Marilyn Van Horn to showcase Seabury’s acting talents.
He lost all of his honors, which included winning state titles in two categories of public speaking, co-president of his senior class, student council president and drum major, among others.
During his introduction of Seabury, S-C Principal Wade Norton, on behalf of the school, presented Seabury with the former offices and awards taken from him.
Seabury was told by the attorney who represented him the charges would be dropped if he joined the military.
“So I did,” Seabury commented. “I know now why I am who I am.”
Rather than let the experiences make him angry and, as he told the Democrat in late September, “become a statistic,” Seabury used them to become a leader in the Navy and the field of education.
Raised in Sedalia during the late 1960s and early ‘70s, Seabury described the time as a period of social change in Sedalia and America.
“I came from very humble beginnings,” Seabury began. “I lived in two worlds growing up on the north side of the tracks… it was a city in itself.”
Living behind houses of prostitution houses, Seabury recalled seeing white people visit the houses all the while being watched and followed everywhere he went because he was a Black man.
“My family taught me humility and they said there were a lot of ills in this world,” he said. “Many thought the people on the north were the worst people in the world, they fed and clothed us and made sure we got to school.”
As a student at CC Hubbard, where he was taught by teachers who were first and second generations removed from slavery, he was told he could be anything. Seabury said it was difficult to believe because he did not see Blacks in leadership positions in the community.
It would take Seabury to help bring about that change for others.
He was chosen to be the drum major at Smith-Cotton Junior High. During a Christmas Parade, Seabury noticed large crowds of children from his neighborhood watching him perform as he led the band down Ohio Avenue.
“The little kids saw hope,” Seabury recalled. “Sometimes you have to do things for others… ‘If he (Seabury) could do it, I could do it.’
“Some great things happened during my time at S-C – there were teachers who inspired me and wanted me to see the value in me,” he continued. “They saw things in me that I didn’t even understand, even though my parents taught me to stand up for myself.”
Forty-five years later, as America still struggles with many of the same racial tensions as in 1975, Seabury challenged the students to “understand this: stay focused and you will get through this. You are the agents for change – you have to keep moving forward.
“I did all of this through God,” Seabury continued. “It wasn’t me but through God. Be risk-takers, it is what you have to do. Look in your hearts to find change.”
