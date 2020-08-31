The return to school can create stress and anxiety for many students and parents. Add to that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are additional questions and concerns. This can be especially true for parents of students with special needs.
The Sedalia School District 200 serves 779 students who qualify for either an Individual Educational Plan (IEP) or a 504 Plan. This number includes 115 students from the Early Childhood Cooperative.
An IEP is a plan or program developed to ensure a child with a disability identified under the law receives specialized instruction and related services. A 504 Plan is developed to ensure a child with a disability identified under the law gets accommodations to their instruction.
According to Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle, Sedalia 200 has worked throughout the last several months to help meet these students’ needs as defined by their plans.
Pyle, who oversees the special services program for Sedalia 200, said the staff is pleased to be coming back to school and look forward to seeing their students.
“I am thankful for the quality relationships that our special education and 504 teams have with our families,” Pyle said via email. “Some families have contacted our teams asking for extra accommodations this year due to the pandemic, and we have worked through each request on a case-by-case basis.
“Our teams understand that our students are coming back to school after an extended break,” he added. “Anxiety and stress levels can be high on a normal back to school situation, and this year, the pandemic has made this extreme in some cases.”
In early August, the district scheduled a transition back-to-school week for specific populations of the student body to help students and teams prepare.
Pyle explained they want to reassure the students and their families that, “We are all in this together, and the 2020-21 school year can and will be positive if we work together with that intention.”
Special services staff received safe crisis management training designed to help them be prepared to help students de-escalate in a high-stress state. Additionally, the district hosted a paraprofessional conference and focused time for teachers serving select student groups to receive training for developing executive functioning skills in adolescents and adults.
While the special services staff has been working to meet their students’ needs, some parents wish to have their students remain at home and learn through the virtual option. According to Pyle, 59 special services students will be using this option to meet their educational requirements.
“We respect that the parent/guardian is the first teacher of their child and do not question the decisions they have made,” Pyle said. “In some cases, this has caused extra challenges in scheduling for students who may be signed up for virtual instruction, but also may want support from one or more of our related services providers in the area of speech/language, physical therapy and occupational therapy.”
The staff of the Pettis County Early Childhood Co-operative is also eager to have their students return to face-to-face instruction. The co-op provides free services to parents of children prenatal to age 5 and for children ages 3 and 4 who have a developmental delay or meet the criteria for special education; a select group of typically developing students is also enrolled. It is a cooperative effort among the six public school districts of Pettis County: Sedalia 200, Green Ridge R-VIII, La Monte R-IV, Pettis County R-V (Northwest), Smithton R-VI and Pettis County R-XII (Dresden).
“The pandemic has added extra challenges for this age level as well, but nothing we have not been able to work through,” Pyle noted. “The challenges are in the area of scheduling. We have included extra opportunities to wash hands, planned ways for our students to stay in their scheduled groups and have additional cleaning/disinfecting routines.
“We are eager to have our students and staff back and value the data from District surveys that indicated a strong majority of our community wanted to see us back in school,” Pyle added. “Staff will treat students with care, and we look forward to the school year ahead.”
