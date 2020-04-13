The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education met Monday evening via video conference with much of the discussion focusing on the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter dated March 27, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education cautioned districts statewide to “exercise extreme caution in budgeting for the 2020-21 school year.”
Superintendent Steve Triplett spoke to the Democrat via email prior to the meeting about the steps the district has taken to address financial concerns moving forward.
"As the impact of coronavirus became more clear, we started examining expenses we could delay or do without,” Triplett said. “We have made some hard choices, including not filling some of our open positions, to ensure we are taking a conservative yet student-first approach to the 2020-21 budget. Our district has been fortunate to have Dr. Harriet Wolfe as our chief financial officer, and she has done a great job positioning the district with reserves to help manage these uncertain times."
One area that will see a financial impact is administrative, teacher and staff salaries for the upcoming school year. During the March 9 board meeting members were presented three salary schedule budget scenarios: a $100 increase for certified staff and a $0.10 hourly increase for support staff; a $200 increase for certified staff and a $0.15 increase for support staff; or a $300 increase with a $0.20 increase for support staff.
Based on Triplett’s recommendation due to the possible financial effects of the pandemic, members voted to provide a step increase to employees with no pay increase to the base.
"We plan to take a bit more conservative approach with the salary schedule,” Triplett told the Democrat. “Every staff member will receive a step increase, and we are hopeful that we will be able to add additional compensation to the base salary before July 1. We have to see how things pan out over the next couple of months before we can address that.
"I have been so impressed by the selflessness and commitment our teachers and staff members have exhibited throughout the school closure,” Triplett continued. “From volunteering to deliver meals to students to connecting with students and families to help ensure learning continues, our Sedalia 200 family has demonstrated our student-first mindset in important ways. I could not be more proud of all of them."
The district will continue to provide full health insurance coverage for employees through Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Following the regular session, the board adjourned sine die to swear in board members Kenny Coffelt, Scott Gardner and Michael Stees to three-year terms. Board member Matthew Herren was sworn in to a one-year term. The four faced no opposition in the municipal election originally scheduled for April 7.
After the swearing in, the following members were elected as officers: President Dr. Jeffrey Sharp, Vice President Scott Gardner, Treasurer Kenney Coffelt, Secretary Diana Nichols, Missouri School Board Association Delegate Barbara Schrader, and MSBA Alternate Diana Nichols.
Prior to the board’s reorganization, members also:
• Accepted a proposal from Activities Director Rob Davis to consider the addition of a boys and girls junior high cross country program and a seventh grade football program. The board voted to add the football program and a coach for the program as well as an assistant volleyball coach at the junior high. Members voted to table Davis’ requests for additional assistant coaches at the junior and high school level and the addition of an assistant activities director pending district finances.
• Approved a request from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley for an amendment to the existing agreement with Midwest Computech for an additional level I technician. The increased volume of services needed district-wide prompted the request. The agreement will not go into effect until the district resumes classes.
• Approved a request from Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle for an amendment and extension with First Student to remain the district’s transportation provider. First Student submitted a proposal of a 5.6% increase during the first and second years of a five-year agreement. Year three will see an increase of 4.93%. Years four and five will see a 4% increase pending board approval. First Student was the sole bidder. The district has used First Student as its transportation carrier for more than 40 years. The amendment will allow the district a cost savings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rate will adjust the original agreement price back to where the district was expected to pay 80% of the initial agreement. The amendment will save the district $64,894.18 this year.
• Approved a proposal from BC Mowing and Tilling LLC to provide mowing services for the district. Rates will increase $50 to $1,476 per mowing for all district property for the 2020 season.
• Approved hiring Charlesworth Consulting LLC to help the district manage proposals for insurance rates. Charlesworth will serve as an independent consultant to manage the RFP process for property and casualty insurance and benefits insurance. The proposal was presented by Fraley following a request from the board. The cost is $22,300.
• Approved the purchase of a Ford Dodge Promaster City Tradesman Cargo Van from W-K Chevrolet of Sedalia for the low bid of $20,920. The vehicle will be used for food service and as a maintenance vehicle for district usage and transportation of large items.
• Approved payment of bills in the amount of $7,604,849.26 for Feb. 18 to April 6.
Following the board’s reorganization the board:
• Approved the use of Unite Private Network, which currently provides the district’s fiber ring that completes the district's network connectivity. The Loftus Early Childhood Center, which is under construction, will need to be included in this network. The one-time cost for installation is $27,827.
The board entered a closed session for discussing personnel and protected records.
The board meeting scheduled for April 20 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11.
