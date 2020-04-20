The Sedalia School District 200 has announced Commencement ceremonies for both Smith-Cotton High School and Whittier High School will be at 7 p.m. July 18 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Smith-Cotton Principal Wade Norton made the announcement in his message to seniors in the Class of 2020 on Monday, April 20.
Graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 16.
Norton noted that many questions about the event remain unanswered at this time, according to a news release.
“We will hold to our two objectives for your graduation ceremony,” he wrote in the message. “The first will be your health and safety and the second will be giving you the opportunity to walk across the stage. To accomplish these objectives, we will work with local, state, and federal health officials as we near the July date.”
Norton also shared that the annual Senior Awards remain as scheduled at 6 p.m. May 6 but as an online event.
“We will share the ceremony on the district Facebook page,” he wrote. “This new virtual platform will be interesting, but we want to continue the tradition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.