Before the COVID-19 pandemic ever occurred, a number of area students were familiar with the process of online learning. More than 400 Smith-Cotton High School students are taking AP and dual-credit classes this semester.
According to SCHS Principal Wade Norton, the classes are offered to S-C students through State Fair Community College and the University of Central Missouri. SFCC has more than 1,000 students enrolled each semester in its dual-credit programs.
“SFCC recognizes this is an unimaginable time for high school students and their families,” SFCC Dual Credit Coordinator Megan Klein said via email. “Regardless of the circumstances we’re facing right now, we want students to have the very best experience in their dual-credit courses.
“We want to see our students excel in their courses, and we are willing to help in any capacity that we can,” she continued. “I encourage students to not be afraid to reach out to our office if they are struggling with the many transitions they are going through right now.”
Even though many students are taking dual-credit classes, the transition to remote learning has been a process for many, according to Norton.
“We started preparing for the idea of remote learning about three weeks before we were shut down,” Norton explained by email. “We were very lucky to have a good start with our 1:1 process. AP and dual-credit courses follow the guidelines from AP and the college. The students are still expected to meet all their expectations. Expectations really haven't changed in these courses.”
According to Klein, a large portion of SFCC’s dual-credit students enroll in online courses. She said the online format tends to work well for high school students because it offers flexibility with their schedules. For those students who had in-person dual-credit classes, the transition has been more difficult. Klein said the Admissions and Dual Credit Office has been reaching out to students who are struggling to ensure they receive support to successfully complete their courses.
Klein said SFCC has also been in constant communication with high school counselors to ensure they are well informed of changes. The college hosted a virtual Counselor Workshop with roughly 50 participants. The meeting allowed counselors the opportunity to receive information from various SFCC departments that have an impact on their students.
Keeping both teachers and students informed and engaged is key, according to Norton.
“The transition hasn't been easy for teachers and especially for our students,” he continued. “I am very proud of both parties for the hard work and patience with learning a process in under 48 hours.
“Students are used to the school setting of 8:20 (a.m.) to 3:38 (p.m.),” he continued. “They knew they were required to spend the entire day moving from one class to the next. Remote Learning has allowed them more flexibility but it is now totally up to them on the amount of time they focus on their school work.”
Students are reporting this has been one of the hardest parts of remote learning, according to Norton.
“Remote learning is definitely a big change, especially when it comes to our dual credit courses, because dual credit tends to be harder material since it is college credit,” S-C student Meredith Tester explained via email. “It was a difficult adjustment, but after getting used to it these last few weeks it isn’t too bad.
“The teachers are there for you and are always available for questions we have,” Tester continued. “All in all, it isn’t the ideal situation, and is definitely a challenge with the harder college material, but I believe we are very lucky with how it turned out, because we’re still able to learn, and hopefully receive the college credit we have worked hard for and paid for.”
The district continues working to keep technology in students’ hands. Deliveries are made on a daily basis. Norton said the district has also tried to help with internet services.
“Smith-Cotton has worked hard to communicate with our students and their families,” he added. “Communication is key, I try to remind the students of this in each of my emails. They have to communicate with us to give us feedback. We want to ensure success for all our students. We want families to know that we are here for them.”
S-C senior Ashley Webb agreed it has been difficult at times but overall has been positive.
“For some of my classes, it’s been difficult because I’m used to having in-class discussions that go over the topic and you learn different perspectives on it,” Webb said via email. “For other classes, it hasn’t been as bad and has been an easy transition. I think it depends on the style your teachers were already implementing in the classroom.”
Students enrolled in dual-credit classes at SFCC are asked to call 660-530-5833 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.