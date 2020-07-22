It has been a long summer in many ways for students across the state and nation. With the mandated closing of all schools in Missouri on March 13 by Gov. Mike Parson, for many students, it has been months since they last saw their classmates or teachers.
Since the beginning of summer school that has changed for many local elementary students.
“It’s been so exciting to welcome the students and the teachers to school each day,” Washington Elementary Principal Lisa Volk said Wednesday morning. “The students and staff have truly missed being here these last months. I think we are all excited for school to start this fall.”
Volk said attendance has been steady and consistent unlike some years when it would begin to decline as summer progressed. She added the students seemed both excited and grateful to be at school each day.
All elementary schools in the Sedalia School District 200 with the exception of Parkview Elementary are offering summer school classes. Parkview is the site of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s summer program this year.
Class size is capped at nine students and one teacher per room to allow for safe social distancing practices. Masks are optional for students. Teachers and staff are wearing masks during the sessions as a precaution.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley, summer school has been successful so far. A total of 312 students are enrolled in first through fifth grade. Overall, district-wide attendance is at 70%.
The instructional focus has been on fourth quarter curriculum standards missed from the COVID-19 shutdown at the end of the last school year, Fraley explained. Teachers are focusing on trying to expose and teach students to those standards missed last year.
“We have learned that students are able to adapt to new procedures,” Fraley said via email Wednesday. “This is made easier by the limited number of students to manage, but (it is) encouraging that our students and staff are able to adapt to new conditions.
“The district was excited to offer the in-person opportunity for summer school to our young students,” Fraley continued. “As conditions surrounding the pandemic intensify in this region, further adaptations and modifications may be necessary for fall classes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.