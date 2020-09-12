The Sedalia School District 200 announced Friday that all students in the district will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through an expansion of the summer meal program.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, all Sedalia 200 students will receive the meals daily provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In addition, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be made available at no cost for all local children ages 1-18, according to a news release.
"Throughout the spring, our food service team provided meals for our Sedalia 200 students and the community program will be very similar to that effort,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat via email. “The federal subsidies make this a cost-free proposition for the district and we are glad we will be able to address food security issues in our community."
USDA is expanding waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020 or until federal funding is exhausted, whichever comes first. The waivers include allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
Sedalia 200’s distribution will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Smith-Cotton Junior High School.
According to the release, students participating in in-person education will receive meals at their schools. Children in virtual education programs and any other local youths in the age group can pick up meal bags that will include breakfast and lunch portions. Pickup will be at the back of the FEMA building on the SCJH campus, accessible from the parking lot entrance on 10th Street near the Katy Trail. Those picking up meals will remain in their vehicles and meal bags will be handed to them.
"The 10:30 am end time for meal pickups will be strictly enforced,” Assistant Superintendent Jason Curry told the Democrat via email. “We need to have the junior high parking area cleared before we have students heading into the FEMA building for their lunch shifts. Community members should plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m. to pick up their grab-and-go bags."
Curry, who oversees the district’s food service operations, said in the release that the grab-and-go meals will be similar to the meals the district provided for students while schools were closed due to the pandemic.
"Through the spring, our food service team was able to figure out solutions for which items to include and how best to pack the grab-and-go bags, so the quick turnaround on launching this program shouldn't be a problem,” Curry told the Democrat. “It will take a few weeks to figure out how many meals to prepare for the daily pickups, but we will ensure from the start that we have enough for all who come out."
In the release, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said, “As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs ... We are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”
“Food Service Director Debra Wenig and her crew are prepared to ensure no children in our community go hungry,” Curry said. “We are confident this program will help local families during this time of need.”
