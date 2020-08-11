Following months of discussions, community surveys and a public forum, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve its plans for re-entry to school Monday evening.
The district plans to begin classes in person on Sept. 1 following a more than six-month absence due to the mandated closure of schools in March by Gov. Mike Parson in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Board member Michael Stees voted no on the motion. Citing his belief the community is now in worse shape than in the spring due to the increased presence of the COVID-19 virus, Stees recommended the district begin the year in a virtual setting then move to a blended plan.
“I don’t think any of us know for certain what is right or wrong (in this situation),” Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “What I do know is that our kids need to be in school — we need to close the educational gap that exists and that needs to be in person.”
While there are no significant changes to the plan, Triplett said administrators will reevaluate the plan continually and at the end of the first quarter.
As part of the reentry plan, students, staff, faculty and administrators will wear masks while at school and district events. They will go to school five days a week. According to Triplett, masks may be removed when 6-foot social distancing can be achieved. Students also can remove masks during lunch, at recess and during other outdoor activities, again with social distancing in mind.
Triplett discussed with the board the most recent surveys from both district parents and staff.
From a total of 1,668 parent responses:
• 68% of parents preferred returning to school in person;
• 73% of parents are comfortable with masks being required for students and staff members;
• 27% would not send their child(ren) to school if masks required and would instead opt for virtual learning.
A total of 548 staff responses were received and 77% prefer an in-person return to school.
“A significant increase in positive cases in our community or multiple positive cases among district students and/or district staff members would cause the district to switch to a blended or all virtual plan,” Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting.
A recent decision by the Missouri State High School Activities Association may help parents who are considering an all-virtual option.
"MSHSAA's decision to allow those who are learning virtually to participate in athletics and activities is a way to maintain some normalcy for those students,” Triplett said before the meeting. “It also will help those virtual learners maintain connections with their friends and allow them to be active."
In other actions, the board voted to:
• Approve the recommendation from the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Board member Matthew Herren voted no. There were four nominations for the Athletic category, two for Academic and one for Activities. From these nominations, the committee selected four individuals for the 2020-21 induction class: Anne Gardner (Academic), Scott Gardner (Academic), Jeff Mays (Athletic) and Tom Munson (Athletic).
Anne Gardner is a local attorney who serves as legal counsel for the City of Sedalia. Her brother, Scott Gardner, is also a local attorney and has been a member of the Sedalia 200 board since 2005. Both were valedictorians of their respective classes. Mays was a standout pitcher for the S-C Tigers who later went on to a professional baseball career before returning to Sedalia. Munson played basketball, football and track. He is nominated as a contributor to S-C athletics.
Triplett commented all four inductees have returned to Sedalia and “have contributed to the community in numerous ways.”
• Approve the Local Compliance Plan Certification Statement for Special Education as presented by Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle. The certification statement assures Sedalia 200 will follow the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Model Compliance Plan for Special Education. The DESE plan guides the district as it implements all applicable state and federal regulations under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
• Approve the assessment manual and professional development manual for 2020-21 as presented last month by Curriculum Directors Devon Gilmore (Grades K-5) and Becky Brownfield (Grades 6-12). Included in the assessment manual is the updated assessment calendar for the academic school year.
• Approve a new business card (Pcard) agreement as presented by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley. The new agreement will be a new service provided directly by Equity Bank. The agreement will not include an annual fee or membership fee per authorized cardholder.
The next regular session of the Sedalia 200 Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Smith-Cotton High School. The district’s tax rate hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.
