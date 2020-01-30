Sedalia School District 200 Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott has announced she is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
According to a Sedalia 200 news release, Scott began her Sedalia 200 career as Special Services director, serving in that role from 2003 to 2008 when she was promoted to assistant superintendent. Her current duties include human resources, student support services, McKinney-Vento homeless grant programs, English Language Learner programming and other issues.
“I have always had a love for those students who are classified as at-risk or special needs,” Scott told the Democrat on Wednesday. “If nothing else I hope I have helped to provide the means to help those students so they could concentrate on their academics by helping to provide for their physical needs.”
Scott added that throughout her career, special education and at-risk students have been the focus of her education and her work.
“Dr. Scott has expansive knowledge of every position at the district’s Central Office; in fact, she is informed about every aspect of the district,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said in the release. “Since I joined the Central Office administration team, we have worked closely on many issues and I greatly appreciate her loyalty, trust and friendship.”
Triplett praised Scott’s dedication to the district’s most vulnerable students through her work with federal programs, Title 1, homelessness and English Language Learners.
“Dr. Scott’s levels of education and intelligence are incredibly high,” he said. “Her dedication to our students, faculty and staff members made her a cornerstone of our leadership team.”
Among her accomplishments during her tenure in Sedalia are spearheading the addition of social workers at all Sedalia 200 K-12 schools, addressing the need for additional counselors and expanding the district’s English Language Learning Program.
Scott presented at a national conference focusing on the McKinney-Vento homeless program and the work being done to address the needs of those students while an administrator in Sedalia 200.
Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders in 1991 from Truman State University, where she also received her master’s degree in 1993. She earned a specialist degree in administration (superintendent and elementary leadership) in 2000 from Northwest Missouri State University and certification as a director of Special Education in 2001 from Lindenwood University. She received her doctorate of education in Educational Leadership/Administration in 2012 from St. Louis University, according to the release.
Before coming to Sedalia 200, Scott worked as a speech therapist at Adair County R-1 Schools, Westran R-I and Columbia Public Schools, then as a director of Special Services in the Lincoln County R-IV and Westran R-I districts.
Scott said she hopes to continue to teach for William Woods University. She has done so for five years. She and her husband, Mike Scott, who will also retire at the end of the school year from an administrative position in Warrensburg, have two children.
“Mike and I hope to travel and become more involved in volunteer work at our church,” Scott said of the couple’s retirement plans. “I love Sedalia and this community has become home to us.
“There are so many memories and things I will miss about my time in the district,” Scott continued. “The leadership team here and the Board of Education have always been so supportive of all of the programs I have brought to them; you don’t always find that. I think how far we have come and it is nice to know that people look to the Sedalia 200 School District as a good place to educate their children.”
Scott added in the statement released by the district, “I want to say my 17 years in Sedalia have been enjoyable and I hope productive for the district,” Scott said. “Sedalia School District 200 is very blessed to have a Board of Education, administrators and staff who put the needs of the students first when making decisions.”
