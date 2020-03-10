The Sedalia 200 Board of Education began discussion of teacher and staff compensation packages for the 2020-21 school year during Monday night’s meeting at Washington Elementary.
Decisions on teacher and staff contracts are expected to be approved during the March 30 closed session of the Board of Education making the discussions of salary a top priority.
“Every year our focus is to create a fiscally responsible budget and we always try to do what is right for our staff,” Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “I am glad we will be able to provide them with a raise again this year.
“The governor has stressed the need to address teacher salaries so we are trying to keep pace with other districts locally and statewide,” he added. “We have to try to stay competitive in terms of salaries and benefits, as the teaching field is changing with some area schools going to four-day weeks.”
Board members were presented three salary schedule budget scenarios during the meeting. One offering a $100 increase for certified staff and a $.10 hourly increase for support staff. The second proposal is for a $200 increase for certified staff and a $.15 increase for support staff. The third proposal calls for a $300 increase with a $.20 increase for support staff.
According to information supplied in the board packet, in order for everyone to receive a step increase the following schedules require a step action: administrative, extra duty, support staff and director/coordinators/ and licensed personnel.
In an effort to help manage proposals submitted to the district for insurance rates, in the future the board is considering hiring an outside consulting firm. Charlesworth Consulting LLC serves school districts as an independent consultant to manage the RFP process for both property and casualty insurance as well as benefits insurance according to information from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley.
Charlesworth does not act as the broker but rather manages the process of selecting the broker’s service. The board is expected to reach a decision on their hire on March 30.
“An insurance consultant provides non-biased and objective professional advice to make the most effective decisions concerning this complicated industry,” Fraley explained. “These experts in the insurance industry take over the process of obtaining the best possible brokerage and coverages for district employees.
“The idea is that the benefit in the form of finding the best, most affordable options will outweigh the cost of service,” he continued. “The proposal for consideration could be implemented this year as brokrage services may be terminated under the terms of contract.”
Board members also discussed transportation services for the district. First Student was the only company to attend the district’s scheduled pre-bid meeting on Jan. 27. The pre-bid meeting is a mandatory requirement for companies to review the district’s expectations and to provide the opportunity for questions. Following the pre-bid meeting administrators reached out to four other transportation providers to make sure they were aware of the meeting with an offer to host a second meeting. One firm notified the district stating they could not provide a “meaningful proposal” and declined consideration.
According to Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle, following negotiations First Student submitted a proposal of a 5.6% increase during the first and second years of a five-year agreement if approved. Year three will see an increase of 4.93%. Years four and five will see a 4% increase pending board approval.
The district has used First Student as their transportation carrier for over 40 years and, “continues to be satisfied with the service we receive,” Pyle noted.
Triplett explained the district was hopeful for other bidders.
“Since we believe competition is good we reached out to other companies and encouraged them to submit bids,” Triplett said. “First Student has been a good partner for our district for a long time and we are confident they will continue to provide quality service for our families.”
A proposal was discussed from BC Mowing and Tilling LLC to provide mowing services for the District. Under their proposal rates would increase $50 to $1,476 per mowing for all district property for the 2020 season.
In other actions the board:
• Discussed a proposal from Activities Director Rob Davis to consider the addition of a boys and girls junior high-cross country program and a 7th grade football program. Davis also submitted a request for six additional assistant coaches at both the junior and high school level and the addition of an assistant activities director.
• Heard a request from Fraley for an amendment to the existing agreement with Midwest Computech for an additional level I technician. The increased volume of services needed district wide prompted the request.
• Approved the program evaluations for the Business and Marketing Department, Family and Consumer Science Program and Project Lead the Way Program.
• Approved the Community School Improvement Plan (CSIP) as presented during the Feb. 24 meeting.
• Approved a budget amendment expenditure in the amount of $3,230,000 from the Capital Projects Fund (004) as a partial payment for the Heckart Community Center regarding the aquatics center under the intergovernmental agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the City of Sedalia.
The next regular meeting of the Sedalia 200 Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 30 at the Sedalia Middle School Media Center .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.