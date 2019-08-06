Safety and security measures dominated the discussion during the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Assistant Superintendent for Safety and Security Dr. Todd Fraley updated the board on a number of recent measures the district has taken to ensure the safety of students, staff and district patrons.
“Training and professional development is a constant focus for our security team,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “The safety and security of our students and staff members is our top priority, so we ensure our team is equipped with the tools and knowledge they will need to carry out their jobs at the highest level.”
Recent measures taken by the district include:
• Security protection officer training (MU Extension)
• Active shooter exercise on July 23
• Deadbolt knobs to be installed at Smith-Cotton High School
• Photo ID/keycard for all employees
• Card reader systems installed at all buildings for access
• Exterior door sensors installed at all buildings
• Additional camera coverage at all buildings
• Panic buttons in building offices
• Intercom system upgrades at all buildings to be completed
• Lot cleared behind Skyline Elementary
• Security/camera/server installed at district warehouse
• Generator back-up system at Smith-Cotton Junior High for district technology and SCJHS security cameras
• Bulletproof glass and buzz-in access at central office
• School safety conference training in Springfield
• Trauma kits and trauma training for staff and students
“We take the security and safety of all of our students and staff very seriously,” Fraley told the board. “The general consensus among security experts isn’t, ‘if it is going to happen … but when it will happen ... It is a sad fact of our current state of society.”
A continued area of attention and focus will be on mental and behavioral health issues and identification.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott spoke to the board regarding the district’s efforts to strengthen the help offered to students. As part of the emphasis on mental health, the board approved a partnership agreement with Burrell Behavioral Health. Burrell provides mental health services at every level throughout the district. They have full-time individuals at the secondary level. The program began during the 2018-19 school year.
“This is just another opportunity for us to address the important issues of mental health,” Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “This will help us to identify students facing these issues and get them the help they need.”
The clearing of the land behind Skyline Elementary has prompted questions to the Democrat by area residents about why the 5 acres of land behind Skyline was cleared.
According to Fraley, the removal of the trees and vegetation was based on safety concerns.
The area’s brush has grown up over the last several years with thick ground cover and trees, Fraley told the Democrat.
“This type of environment created a potential opportunity as a safety concern for students and staff,” Fraley said. “This type of thick vegetation served to impede the visibility surrounding the school and especially the playground area.”
After consulting with district security professionals and national school safety recommendations, the decision to clear the area was made.
“This area provided dense cover for a potential intruder/active shooter to easily hide and escape with very close proximity to our students,” Fraley said. “Additionally, the area had become so overgrown that it was no longer feasible for use.
“Deadfalls, briars, thorns, poisonous ivy/oak, ticks, chiggers, and coyotes prevented safely utilizing the area for young students,” he continued. “Now there exists a win-win solution to a potential hazard. A potential hazard is eliminated while making it possible to recreate the desired environment.”
The trees will be recycled into mulch/compost which will be available for reuse across the district. raley said specific plans for the land are being considered that will focus on creating additional outdoor experiences for the students. The ground will be seeded in the near future to prevent soil erosion until plans are finalized.
Board members voted to adopt three additions to board policy as recommended from attorney Tom Mickes representing Missouri Consultants for Education LLC.
Policy 2871 prohibits “any employee other than the caregiver to their own child from administering marijuana to students. The policy encourages caregivers to administer the drug at home when it is least likely to affect school behavior.”
Policy 4870 prohibits staff from ”being in possession of, distributing, being under the influence of, and administering marijuana to students. District employees required by DOT to be tested for drugs and alcohol will not be permitted to use marijuana at any time. Other employees are free to use medical marijuana away from school and school activities. However, if the employee tests positive because of pre-school use they will be subject to disciplinary action.”
Policy 5550 involves the addition of non-discrimination language mandated by the Department of Agriculture and enforced by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to be included as part of the Food Service Program.
Board members were presented the policies for a first reading in July.
In other actions, the board voted to:
• Accept the low bid of $93,459 from MLS Design and Contracting of Lee’s Summit for roof improvement work at SCHJS and Whittier High School. The work includes roof improvements over the band area classrooms at the junior high and improvement of the front entrance and foyer area at Whittier. The work is part of the district’s five-year maintenance plan.
• Approve the partnership agreement with Vision Intervention. The program is used as an early intervention tool for first-grade students who qualify for support at Washington and Parkview elementary schools.
• Approved a three-year agreement with the University of Central Missouri to send student teachers and student observers to schools throughout the district. Scott said the agreement with UCM has been in place for several years.
“The university ensures the students have completed background checks, we then are able to place the students with some of our outstanding educators who provide real-time examples of effective teaching and classroom management,” Scott said.
• Observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims and those injured in the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The district will host its annual Tax Rate Hearing at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 26 prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting at SCHS.
