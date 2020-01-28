The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education finalized a number of plans for the 2020-21 school year during its meeting Monday night.
Board members voted to adopt a school calendar that will see students begin classes Sept. 1. The first semester is scheduled to end Wednesday, Dec. 23. Students will return to classes Thursday, Jan. 7. During the second semester, students will have spring break from March 15 through 19. Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at the Mathewson Exhibition Center. The last day of school for underclassmen is tentatively set for May 26.
Under state law, this is the first year districts are not required to attend a minimum number of days. Students must be in attendance a minimum of 1,044 hours. The Sedalia 200 calendar is based on 1,113.10 hours of attendance. Districts cannot start school 14 calendar days prior to the first Monday in September under the legislation passed in 2019.
According to Superintendent Steve Triplett, the 2019 legislation had little effect on the adoption of the district’s calendar. Sedalia 200 has historically started classes after the close of the Missouri State Fair.
Members also approved the Smith-Cotton High School Planning Guide and the Smith-Cotton Junior High Course Description Guide. With only minimal adjustments to both, one change of note to the S-C Guide is a policy change allowing weighted credit for classes not taught at SCHS.
During the Jan. 13 board meeting, S-C senior Lauren McFail proposed that college-level courses taught off campus such as at State Fair Community College be given weighted status. Board members voted to adopt that recommendation. The new policy will go into effect with the class of 2024. Members agreed to further discuss final implementation of the policy during the school year. Board member Michael Stees voted no, citing his belief a disappropriate financial hardship may be created for some students wishing to enroll in the weighted classes taught off campus.
“With the state providing benchmarks for these (college) courses we have more of an assurance that the curriculum and instruction will meet appropriate standards for academic rigor,” Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “Combined with SFCC’s free tuition program for dual credit high school students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, this will help smooth the road to higher education for many of our students.”
The district will once again offer summer school and enrichment programs including classes for junior high students. Reading Camp for students in grades 1 through 5 is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 6-31. Applications for the program will be taken at each grade school or may be submitted to the central office.
Elementary Enrichment for grades 1 through 5 in math, science and reading is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 1-19.
High School credit recovery will be offered in two daily sessions from 7:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-17. High School Academic Launch Courses will be offered in June and July sessions. Applications for both will be taken at SCHS.
The district will also offer paid drivers education classes in June and July. Applications should be returned to SCHS or central office. Schedules for junior high offerings are still under consideration.
“Summer classes give our students an opportunity to catch up in areas where they may have been struggling or take elective courses that open up class times during the school year for other academic topics or activity classes,” Triplett noted.
In other actions the board:
• Agreed to discuss Requests for Proposals for consideration of changing district insurance brokers in the future. Wording and terms for the RFPs will be discussed during the February board meeting.
• Discussed a proposed vocational enhancement grant application. If approved, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education would reimburse the district $35,100 or 75% of a $48,800 grant to be used by the career and technology education departments at SCHS. The grant would be used for classroom equipment for the Human Body Systems course and desktop computers for the business department. Total cost to the district would be $13,700.
• Was provided six policy updates for a first read. According to information in the board packet from Missouri Consultants for Education LLC, the board is being asked to consider updates to respond to state statutes and federal regulatory mandates.
The proposals include changes to the school year and school day; student use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, specifically banning the use of CBD products on school grounds or school functions; the administration of NARCAN by district officials in the event of a possible drug overdose by students or staff; driver drug and alcohol testing; and the use of mechanical restraints by law enforcement and security officers.
“The policy update concerning mechanical restraints gives our trained security officers the option, in rare and extreme cases, to administer handcuffs in order to keep a student or staff member from hurting themselves or others,” Triplett commented.
• Discussed a proposal to consider an alternative internet provider. The district’s agreement with MORENet will expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“With the rollout of Chromebooks for all of our students at the high school, our bandwidth needs have increased,” Triplett explained. “We want to take a look at our options and possibly the opportunity to reduce our costs.”
• Approved candidates for the April 7 Municipal Election for the Sedalia 200 Board of Education. Incumbents Kenny Coffelt, Scott Gardner and Michael Stees filed for three-year terms. Appointed board member Matthew Herren has filed for a one-year term. The district will not host an election this year as no challengers filed.
• Approved payments in the amount of $3,003,272.86 for Dec. 10 through Jan. 21.
• District-wide attendance is 92.08%
• Accepted a donation from Steve Carver to pay outstanding lunch balances at Washington Elementary.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Heber Hunt Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.