Discussions on the progress of the Loftus Early Childhood Education Center, budget amendments and bond refinancing took center stage during the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Despite a wet and snowy winter, progress is being made on the Loftus building, according to Superintendent Steve Triplett and Dennis Paul of Septagon Industries who both spoke at the meeting.
“We have run into some frustrations with the recent wet weather, but generally the Loftus Center construction remains on target,” Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “We are pleased with the progress to date.”
Paul presented bids and change orders for work on the facility that is expected to be completed for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the low bid of $194,765 from Surface Enterprise LLC of Olathe, Kansas for flooring and base materials. Change orders in the amount of $14,593.90 were awarded to GBH Builders for changes to foundation rebar, canopy roofs, plumbing, relocation of the sprinkler main and relocation of the transformer pad location.
“We have poured some concrete and will keep pushing forward,” Paul told the board. “We expect work on single line walls in the next few weeks.”
CFO Dr. Harriett Wolfe was present to discuss amendments to the 2019-20 district budget. The current budget was adopted on June 24, 2019. According to information from Wolfe, the projected revenues for the district are $54.6 million. Projected expenses are $56.8 million. The original budget was designed to use reserves when it was presented.
“The revenue differences are related to adjustments for actual local and county receipts, actual High Need Funding and actual approved federal budgets,” Wolfe explained. “The expenditure differences are due to the actual federal programs and grant expenditures as well as new hire payroll changes after the preliminary budget was approved.”
Additionally, door and water fountain replacements, sewer line repairs, security monitoring and increased internet bandwidth were added to the expenditure side, according to Wolfe.
The board voted to adopt the amendments as presented.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley, the budget amendments are “annual status updates to address revenue and expenditures and are in line with prior years’ amendments.”
The final budget is expected to be presented during the June 29 meeting.
Larry Hart of L.J. Hart & Co. discussed the Lease Certificate Refunding Series 2015B. Hart explained that by refinancing the 2015 series bonds the board would save $375,000 this year. Total refinancing of the district’s bonds will save Sedalia 200 a total of $2.8 million.
“The district is taking advantage of market conditions to refinance these bonds at lower interest rates,” Fraley explained following the meeting.
Members approved a proposal from Fraley to use AT&T’s Firstnet Network. The program is a nationwide network that prioritizes cellular traffic from the district to first responders. The monthly cost of the program is $899.80.
Board members were asked to consider the purchase of a Ford Dodge Promaster City Tradesman Cargo van in the amount of $20,920 from W-K Chevrolet for use by the Food Service Department. The bid was the lowest of three submitted.
The board is considering a proposal to accept the services of Frontline Absence Management and Time and Attendance for staff timekeeping services for the next school year. The total bid submitted is $15,097.74.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott, the district is in the process of developing Request for Proposals for a broker for district insurance policies and is investigating a third party consultant to facilitate the process in bid years.
The board was provided the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) by District Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Directors Becky Brownfield and Devon Gilmore for a first read. The plan is updated annually and presented to the board for approval.
The board also:
• Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $2,349,069.92 for Jan. 21 through Feb. 18.
• Approved five unfinished business items: adopting six policy updates to the district’s Board Manual, a vocational enhancement grant for Project Lead the Way classes, approving Fraley to seek alternative internet providers for the district, and accepting an agreement on property insurance from MOPERM and the district’s casualty insurance from Liberty Mutual.
• Accepted a $1,500 donation from Smith-Cotton High School DECA to the Pettis County Early Childhood Center. The funds were raised as a part of the DECA Art Auction.
• Accepted a $885 donation from ProEnergy employees for various projects at Whittier High School.
• Accepted a donation from the Charlie Marshall family and McDonald’s for $2,000 and 140 Extra Value Meals. The funds were used to help defray some of the costs from the McDonald's Classic Basketball Tournaments hosted by SCHS.
• District-wide attendance is reported at 90.98% for Feb. 10.
Board member Kenny Coffelt was absent.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 9 at Washington Elementary.
