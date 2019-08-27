The Heckart Community Center aquatic facility dominated the discussion during the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Sedalia Mayor John Kehde, City Administrator Kelvin Shaw and project architect Rob Rollings presented a $6.4 million request to the district. The revenue, if approved by the board, would be used to fund an additional four swimming lanes at the facility. A diving pool, more locker room facilities and expanded seating areas would also be added.
“I met with Sedalia Parks Director Amy Epple this morning and while there are things that need to be discussed and finalized, I am in favor of this,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the board. “(District CFO) Dr. (Harriet) Wolfe and (Assistant Superintendent) Dr. (Todd) Fraley and I have met and we are in agreement that this is something that is feasible for the district.”
As Triplett noted, the district’s current swimming pool is almost 50 years old. He pointed to rising costs of upkeep and repairs on the Joseph Arbisi Pool at the Sedalia Middle School, questioning what the facility will be like in 10 or 20 years.
“While none of us may be on the board in that length of time it is our job to be good stewards of the district’s facilities and spending,” he said.
Following discussions between the Parks and Rec Department and school administrators, the district would make $350,000 payments for a period of 25 years if the funding is approved.
“The community wins because a four-lane pool now would become an eight-lane pool with a diving facility and extra locker rooms that they could use when not used by the district,” Shaw said.
If approved, the new design would also give the district and the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team the opportunity to host competitive swimming and diving meets at the center.
The question of scheduling those practice and meet times is something both entities want to see in writing before any agreement is finalized. Board President Dr. Jeffrey Sharp said the plans need to be spelled out as to who will be entitled to use the pool area during practices and meets.
“You can’t shut the public out of the facility completely during practices,” he commented. “They need to use the pool too.”
All agreed that was a matter for consideration and discussion.
Questions were raised about what the district will do with the current pool. Triplett said there are a number of options including converting the area into classrooms. The district would then have multiple options for possible grade realignment through the district’s buildings.
Shaw noted the district would have naming rights to the aquatic facility if the donation is approved. Triplett told the Democrat the Arbisi name will be used. Arbisi was a long-time community educator and swim coach.
Triplett was asked to bring a maximum dollar amount for the request and operational costs to the district, a projected cost for the conversion of the current district pool to probable classroom space, and a schedule of programming and practice times that is agreeable to the district and Parks and Rec to the September board meeting.
The board approved the Annual Secretary of the Board Report (ASBR) as presented by Fraley. The district has a reserve fund balance of 56.64%. The revenue total for the 2018-19 school year was $54.5 million and expenditures were $54.2 million.
Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting, the board voted to set the district’s tax rate for the 2019-20 school year at $3.9755 per $100 of assessed valuation.
“The district’s budget is conservatively estimated on a 98% tax collection rate,” Fraley told the Democrat. “Fortunately the collection rate has been higher than that in most years. The levy establishes the district’s local tax effort which is combined with state and federal funding.”
Board members considered a recommendation from Assistant Superintendent Nancy Scott concerning the Grow Your Own program. It awards scholarships to Sedalia 200 seniors who are majoring in the areas of math, science, or special education and minority students who are planning to go into education in exchange for a guarantee to teach in the Sedalia 200 District. The district pays $2,000 a semester for four years to qualifying students.
According to Scott, since the program’s inception last year, a number of requests have been made by students in their second and third year of college who would like to be considered.
Scott said advantages include having a group of teachers available in the near future rather than waiting for four years and the cost of supporting students in their third or fourth year of college would be less.
The board is considering payment of $2,000 per semester to college students who qualify in exchange for a three-year commitment to teach in the district.
Members received information from Scott provided by the Missouri School Boards’ Association regarding stocking NARCAN in schools. The treatment would be administered by trained individuals to anyone who has an opioid overdose.
According to Scott, Sedalia 200 Health Care Coordinator Casey Smith believes it would be advantageous at the junior high and high school levels because adults as well as students could possibly have a need. A procedure would be followed for training on administration of NARCAN.
In other actions the board:
• Approved a request to amend the 2019-20 school calendar. Dec. 18, 19 and 20 will now be early release days at Smith-Cotton High School only to allow students to take their semester exams.
• Approved the district’s Professional Development Manual as presented by Directors of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Becky Brownfield and Devon Gilmore. In July, the board approved increases to the district’s per diem rates of $40 per day for meals and $.54 for mileage for approved travel. Building professional development goals were also updated and approved in the manual.
• Approved an annual agreement with State Fair Community College to allow SFCC students to use Sedalia 200 staff members as part of their nursing rotation.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Central Methodist University to allow CMU to place student teachers in the district. This is a two-year agreement.
• Approved an agreement with Great Circle, Tom Butterfield Campus School in Marshall to provides services for Sedalia 200 students as determined by their individualized educational plans (IEP).
• Approved the Local Compliance Plan Certification Statement for Special Education. It ensures the district will follow the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Model Compliance Plan for Special Education and the district will implement all applicable state and federal regulations under the Individuals with Disabilities Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.