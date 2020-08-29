As the Sedalia School District 200 prepares for in-person classes Tuesday, Sept. 1, Superintendent Steve Triplett responded to some frequently asked questions via email to help parents and students as they return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents are reminded to check their child’s school’s website and the district’s website and Facebook page for information and updates concerning their children’s education.
1. Transportation
We have encouraged parents who are able to drive their students to school as a way to reduce ridership on buses, which will improve opportunities for social distancing on the trips to and from school. Bus routes are operating as they have in the past, but buses are being sanitized after each trip. Students will have assigned seating, which will correspond with those students together at their bus stops. Buses will load from back to front. Masks are critical due to the fact that social distancing will be nearly impossible on most buses.
2. Breakfast and lunch service
Some students will eat breakfast in the cafeteria, but for others, breakfast will be packaged as grab-and-go meals for students to eat in classrooms. This is not a big change for our elementary schools and Sedalia Middle School. Students will go to their school’s cafeteria for lunch, but we have added more rotations, and some principals have created seating in other areas of their buildings to allow for social distancing during mealtime.
3. Passing periods/backpacks
The junior high will have individual lockers, but students will carry school-issued backpacks.
4. Elective classes
We’ve installed sanitation stations in the gym. Not all P.E. classes will be dressing out. Athletic conditioning will still dress out. Locker rooms will be disinfected between uses. We will limit the sharing of supplies and equipment. In our art rooms, we will have UV wands for disinfecting. Band and vocal music classes will utilize outdoor spaces when possible; at the high school, the Heckart Performing Arts Center will be used to provide social distancing. There will be a small-group focus; students will sing/play for a shorter period of time and then leave the room as recommended for air quality control. Covers for instruments will be utilized to prevent the spread of germs.
5. Visitors to school
Visitors must wear a mask to enter any building and their access will be restricted to the lobby area.
6. Water bottles
We are asking students to bring their own water bottle, but we will supply one for anyone who may need one.
7. Cleaning/sanitizing procedures
Our custodial staff always does a great job of cleaning. This year, on top of what we already do, more attention will go into disinfecting high touch areas and making sure that soap, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies are readily available.
8. Virtual Learning
The virtual option is for the semester. The last day to drop virtual and return to in-person is Sept. 18.
9. Masks
Any cloth face covering that covers the mouth and nose is acceptable. This can be a mask or a gaitor. Face shields are not acceptable. Teachers may use face shields in limited time frames when curriculum requires them, but not as a replacement for masks generally.
Face coverings can be removed when students eat/drink or can maintain 6 feet of social distance.
The proper use of face coverings and practicing social distance is the key to us having in-person school.
10. Health concerns
When students aren’t feeling well, they will be examined by the building nurse. If symptoms of COVID-19 are present, they will be sent home with a recommendation to be tested. The return of students/staff will depend on numerous factors and the flow chart in our re-entry plan will be followed per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
A positive test from a staff member or student will follow the same guidelines set forth by the CDC. That individual will quarantine and the Pettis County Health Center will work with the individual family, and our school family, to determine who may have been a high-risk contact. Those high-risk contacts would then also be placed in quarantine.
The return to work/school will follow the flow chart from our re-entry plan per CDC guidelines.
