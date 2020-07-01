Graduation is a rite of passage for young men and women everywhere. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has denied many the opportunity to take part in those ceremonies. During its meeting Monday night, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education approved plans for Commencement for the Class of 2020 from Smith-Cotton High School and Whittier High School.
Commencement for both schools is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. According to SCHS Principal Wade Norton, both student and parent input was sought in determining many aspects of Commencement for the Class of 2020.
“We are trying our best to put together a ceremony our community can be proud of,” Norton said during Monday night’s board meeting.
"We surveyed the Class of 2020 and found out that about 290 plan to walk at Commencement,” Norton told the Democrat via email. “We then looked at the capacity of the Mathewson Center and determined that if we kept it at about 50% of capacity, we could allow each graduate four tickets and we would be able to maintain the CDC's 6-foot social distancing recommendation."
The tickets will need to be presented at the doors upon entering the exhibition center. Tickets will need to have the names of the guests written on the backs of the tickets. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Available seats for ticket holders will be marked with programs.
During the board meeting, Norton was asked by board member Diana Nichols if a student doesn’t use all four of their allotted tickets what happens to the unused tickets.
Norton explained the tickets will be distributed to the graduates during practice Friday, July 17. Who the student chooses to give their allotted tickets to is completely up to them. Because the district recognizes extended family and friends may wish to attend Commencement but will be unable to, the ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Sedalia 200 Facebook page.
A number of seniors from S-C and Whittier have left Sedalia for military enlistments and college and work opportunities, making it difficult for them to attend graduation. It is another reason the district has plans to live stream the event. All graduates from both schools will be provided a copy of the ceremony. In addition, all graduate names will be read so those not in attendance will be recognized during the program.
Those in attendance and viewing the event can expect other changes as well.
One noted change is the start time of graduation. At the request of the Project Graduation Committee, the event will move to 5 p.m. from the traditional 7 p.m.
"The Project Graduation committee approached us and requested that Commencement be moved up so they can provide some activities for the graduates after the ceremony,” Norton said. “These activities will take place on the fairgrounds."
Neither the band nor the choir have been together to rehearse, so they will not perform at Commencement. According to Norton, the district will use a prerecorded version of the National Anthem.
“No features will be added to the ceremony,” Norton said. “Graduates will be spaced 6 feet apart on the arena floor. There will be no processional; graduates will go directly to their assigned seat upon arrival.”
In the interest of social distancing, only essential staff members from S-C and Whittier will be in attendance. As is tradition, the valedictorian, senior class president and Student Council president all will address the graduates. Inter-State Studio will be present to photograph the graduates, according to Norton.
"Many Whittier graduates typically walk in both the Whittier and S-C ceremonies,” Norton explained. “To simplify planning while still giving graduates an opportunity to walk across the stage, we decided to merge the ceremonies."
Whittier Director Martin White and Assistant Director B.J. Curry will be involved in the ceremony.
Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett thanked Norton and the staff for their diligent work in making graduation possible for the members of the Class of 2020.
“This senior class has missed out on a lot of traditional moments, but Mr. Norton made it a priority for those graduates to walk across that stage,” Triplett said. “This Commencement ceremony will be different, but it will still be special.”
