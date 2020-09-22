The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education continued to address concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic during Monday evening’s meeting.
Since in-person classes began Sept. 2, the district continues to confirm positive cases of the virus among students, faculty and staff. Superintendent Steve Triplett thanked everyone in the district for their efforts during the opening weeks of school. According to Triplett, the administration will provide a COVID-19 update during board meetings and discuss any concerns board members may have.
According to Assistant Superintendent Jason Curry, the district had 17 positive cases of COVID-19 among students at the close of school Monday. An additional 92 students, or 2% of the student population, have been quarantined. Another 29 students have been returned to normal status.
Concerning extra-curricular activities, one basketball player has tested positive for the virus after participating in a preseason open gym and an individual related to the soccer program tested positive during the pre-season.
Twenty-three teachers and staff are currently impacted by the virus. A total of 44 have been affected. Curry noted the staff are either positive cases, close-contact cases or are caring for an individual with COVID-19.
“We have a limited number of subs we can draw upon,” Curry commented. “We want to thank several of our staff who have stepped up to cover for others when needed.”
Board members discussed a letter from the Missouri School Board Association regarding the Essential Workers Initiative for school employees.
MSBA informed the district the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance on Aug. 18 that designated teachers, aides, paraprofessionals, IT specialists and most other school district support staff as “essential workers.”
The CISA list is intended to help municipalities focus efforts to keep “essential” businesses running during the pandemic. The designation means schools are important to the community and that measures should be taken to keep schools operational such as local mask ordinances, using federal funding to purchase more sinks for handwashing, purchasing electronics to assist with virtual education, or otherwise assisting schools in creating a safer environment for students and employees.
According to MSBA, most districts are focusing on the possibility of allowing school staff to return sooner from quarantine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “critical infrastructure workers” may return early from quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
"The essential workers initiative is intended to help school districts continue to provide education through the pandemic by helping ensure they can maintain adequate staffing levels,” Triplett told the Democrat via email. “It is not being required by any federal or state authorities. The initiative would allow district staff to return from quarantine early. We have no intention of using this as an option at this point.”
Frick, Eggemeyer & Williamson CPAs provided the district’s annual audit for the 2019-20 school year.
"The auditors noted just two minor areas for improvement, which already have been addressed,” Triplett told the Democrat. “This is testimony to the solid practices put in place by former Chief Financial Officer Dr. Harriet Wolfe and carried out by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley and Director of Business Services Lisa Hammerly."
During a review of check issuance procedures, it was noted the Director of Business Services does not have check signing authority but prints checks with electronic signatures. The checks are reviewed and approved by the assistant superintendent. The director then uploads the approved checks into Positive Pay but there was no record of the approved checks. It is recommended the approved reports be maintained in a binder for easy review.
A second deficiency was found in the testing of the national school lunch program. Following a review of 40 free and reduced lunch applications, one was found to be incorrectly prepared but was approved by staff. It is recommended staff receive additional training.
In other actions, the board:
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Central Missouri College of Education for placement of students and assignment of cooperating teachers for the 2020-25 school years.
• Approved the bus routes for the 2020-21 school year. There are 31 buses running daily. Approximately 3,500 to 3,600 students are eligible to take advantage of the bus transportation. According to Curry, ridership is down due to the pandemic. District buses cover more than 1,767 miles using approximately 221 gallons of fuel daily.
• Approved seven policies and four regulations as prepared by Thomas Mickes from Missouri Consultants for Education LLC.
"The most significant of these updates is Policy 1301, a new measure mandated by the state which addresses sexual harassment and retaliation for sexual harassment under Title IX,” Triplett said. “The goal is to provide more protections for students and employees regarding their sexual orientation or gender identity. This is another way to ensure our schools provide safe climates for all."
• Approved the sale of 325 surplus computers with removed hard drives, three pallets of miscellaneous monitors, and one pallet of miscellaneous projectors and TVs. The surplus will be sold to the highest bidder as one lot. The winning bidder shall provide written documentation verifying the method used for disposal and a certificate stating that no data of any kind can be retrieved from the hard drive or any other component capable of storing data.
• Approved a re-negotiated contract with Aramark Inc. for shirt services. The expired contract charged the district $110.13 per week with no laundry or repair services and six shirts per wearer. The new three-year contract is for $102.68 per week with laundry and repair services and 11 shirts per wearer.
• Approved the hiring of an additional deaf interpreter to meet the needs of a newly enrolled student.
• Accepted a donation from Nucor Steel of Sedalia to Sedalia Middle School of several hundred pounds of school supplies. The school supply drive was spearheaded by Patrick Wilson.
• Accepted the donation of SNAG golf equipment from Jaron Lucchesi, a former PGA club professional at the Sedalia Country Club. The junior golf equipment consists of heavy-duty oversized plastic clubs that help teach the basics of beginning golf. The sets come with Velcro targets and fuzzy tennis balls to be used at the elementary buildings.
• Accepted a donation of material for the recent fence installation at Heber Hunt Elementary from WireCo WorldGroup. WireCo donated cabling similar to the material used in Missouri’s interstate systems to increase safety. The donation allowed the district to add a layer of protection to the playground perimeter without adjusting the district’s five-year maintenance budget.
• Recognized First Student Director of Transportation Connie Miller for 42 years of service with Sedalia 200 and First Student. Triplett told the board members, “Connie is just a wonderful asset to our district.”
• Approved the payment of $1,549,443.28 in bills for Aug. 20 to Sept. 15.
Board member Scott Gardner was absent.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Heckart Performing Arts Center at Smith-Cotton High School.
